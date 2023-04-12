Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of sexual acts and language some readers may find offensive.
A former Dillon man was acquitted last week of raping a then-16-year-old girl in a Ray Lynch Park dugout in summer 2020.
A four-day jury trial in Fifth Judicial District Court returned the not guilty verdict against Dylan Timothy Cervelli, 22, of Citrus Heights, California. The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for about seven hours, into the evening hours of April 6, before rendering the decision.
Before airing the decision, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger stressed to all parties present to refrain from emotional outbursts, in light of the nature of the case and the tense atmosphere in the courtroom. Family and friends from both parties were present to hear the verdict, sitting as far apart as they could in the court pews.
The girl left the courtroom quickly once “not guilty” left Beaverhead County Clerk of District Court Carly Anderson’s lips.
Cervelli wiped tears from his eyes as the court clerk read the verdict, later hugging family and friends when Judge Luke Berger officially dismissed the case. He faced up to life in prison if convicted of felony sexual intercourse without consent.
Defense attorney Ashley Whipple praised the jury’s effort resulting in “a just verdict.”
“Sometimes, as in this case, unfortunately sometimes it requires a jury to be empaneled and sworn to sit and hear the facts and be, in fact, the last guardians at the gate really, when everything else has gone wrong,” she said. “When everyone else has given the easy yes, you know, to finally say no, no this stops now, no more. They did it here, and that’s why our justice system works.”
Montana Assistant Attorneys General Thorin Geist and Jordan Salo, the prosecution in the case, declined comment.
Victim reports rape to family
The girl reported being sexually assaulted by Cervelli July 11, 2020; it was a few days after the incident. The girl, who the Dillon Tribune will not identify due to her age and the nature of the alleged crime, reported she and Cervelli had been conversing on Snapchat, a social media application that deletes messages right after they are read by the other party. They agreed to meet at Ray Lynch Park around 11:30 p.m. on July 11.
The girl, testifying from the witness stand at trial, said she thought they were going to “hang out.” She said she remembered the two had met before when they were younger, as their families were friendly in the past. They had flirted on Snapchat, and she said they had exchanged nude photographs through the app. She also testified he said he wanted to have sex with her in one of the messages, but she laughed it off,” because I didn’t know how to respond.”
“Did you think it was a date?” Geist asked.
“No sir,” she said. “I thought of it as friends hanging out and catching up.”
She said Cervelli tried to kiss her and she pulled away. He tried a second time and she turned to walk out of the dugout. At that point, Cervelli grabbed her ponytail, bent her over a bench in one of the dugouts at the park, held her down, pulled her shorts down and forced vaginal intercourse on her, then forced her mouth open and ejaculated into it. She testified she froze and was unable to fight back or scream.
“Did it hurt?” Geist asked.
“Yes, everything hurt,” she said.
When it was over, she testified he threw her out of the dugout, brushed hair out of her face and told her she “looked pretty crying.” She said she spat his ejaculate onto the grass outside the dugout for evidence, and wiped her mouth and tongue with her shirt.
“I wanted to make sure he wouldn’t get away with hurting me,” the girl said.
The girl walked home to her grandparents house in Dillon where she was staying that night, changed into her work uniform, and went to work the next day without telling anyone about the incident.
She told family members about the assault a few days later, bringing police to their door and starting the process for the investigation and interviews, along with a specialized “rape kit” examination. The clothing the girl wore that night was collected as evidence.
On cross examination, Whipple poured over the girl’s testimony and questioned differences between her first report to the nurse examiner, her interview with the forensic examiner and her then her testimony in trial, which had additional details. She also asked the girl to explain what she thought would happen that night after flirting and swapping nude photos.
“It was your testimony you thought that...you guys were just going to chat?” Whipple asked.
“Yes ma’am, I was not ready for that yet,” the girl said.
The girl explained she remembered additional details in the week after the attack, saying “I started having flashbacks and nightmares constantly.”
“What she explained in detail did not happen,” Cervelli asserted on the witness stand.
Cervelli testified he was in Dillon for a couple of weeks to visit family and friends in July 2020. He agreed with parts of the victim’s testimony — the two met that night at the park, kissed and made out — but denied sexual and oral intercourse. He testified he penetrated her digitally (after she nodded it was OK while they kissed) and stimulated himself, but she did not reciprocate and “I felt she wasn’t into me as much as I was into her,” he said, so he stopped. They parted that night and he tried to contact her on Snapchat the next day, but she did not answer and he assumed she got in trouble for sneaking out of the house.
Cervelli was originally charged with felony counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and sexual intercourse without consent; and misdemeanor sexual assault; in October 2020. Police spoke to him on the phone Dec. 30, 2020 and informed him of a warrant for his arrest; he turned himself in a few days later in January 2021. He was out of jail on bond.
Evidence, investigation criticized
Beaverhead County Undersheriff Ceth Haggard, Dillon Police Officer Ian Ternes and Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez testified to the steps they took through the investigation process. Haggard was first on scene, determined the case fell into DPD jurisdiction, and informed the on duty officer at the time of the alleged crime and what little he knew at that point. Ternes was the lead investigator on the case, and Alvarez — then assistant police chief — helped and assisted as needed.
Nurse Betty Waren and Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Cottom testified to their process — Waren handled the medical exam, and Cottom conducted the forensic interview of the victim. Expert witnesses from the Montana Crime Lab described what information they gathered from semen stains on the girl’s shirt from the incident, which tested positive for Cervelli’s DNA profile. Another expert witness, Dr. Keeley Bowman, testified for the defense about her confusion over what she considered incomplete information in the medical exam forms.
Whipple stressed through her questioning that the girl’s report to officials between the medical exam and the forensic one — held a day apart — did not match. She went over details of the victim’s testimony in court, stressing it differed in several ways from those two prior reports. She asked why the information that she spat out the ejaculate was not directly reported to the police.
Whipple also pressed Alvarez as to why he — or his officers — did not do more follow up investigation to fill in what she called “gaps,” and pointed out how quickly police told family members that charges were forthcoming.
“At what point in your conversation with (the father of the victim) did you decide that Dylan should be found guilty of rape?” she asked.
“I never did decide that. I went back and reviewed my body cam. I remember that conversation with him,” Alvarez said. “It was a very tumultuous time for the father and the mother. Her mother points out her daughter had been raped, the father was very concerned. I made a statement to him, I said ‘hopefully we can come to a guilty verdict in this case.’ I said hopefully because I have to believe the victim at some point. At the very beginning, and based on things I learned later on, I still believe the victim.”
Alvarez said their department and the sheriff’s office do not have specially-trained detectives, which is not ideal for any investigation.
“Our officers investigate everything from traffic stops at the same time as sex crimes. There’s a good chance they could investigate a homicide in the middle of all that,” he said. “We’re such a small agency; it has been like that for a long time.”
Alvarez also explained to Geist how he was taught to take sex crime reports and interview victims.
“In sex crime cases, you have to believe the victim, until you can prove otherwise,” Alvarez said, adding the victim should only be interviewed once. “You don’t want to re-traumatize them by having them repeat their statement to me, to another detective, to another officer, then they go to a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse, then go for a forensic interview, and then now they have to come testify in court. That’s a lot of re-traumatization.”
Geist and Salo argued victims of trauma often remember specific details as time passes and they have a chance to process events, and witnesses corroborated that in their testimony.
Geist also pushed Cervelli, asking why he did not deny the charges when Ternes informed him of the arrest warrant, and noted that Cervelli never made a statement about the events until the trial. Cervelli said his “heart sank,” and he thought he was going to immediately go to jail, so he wanted to inform family before he traveled back to Dillon from California. Whipple pointed out Cervelli chose to testify though he did not have to do so, and refrained from making a statement previously.
Credibility in focus
In closing, Geist pointed out the areas where both Cervelli and the victim’s statements aligned. The differences arose after they both entered the dugout.
“The evidence presented by one witness who you believe is sufficient for proof of any fact in this case,” he began in his closing argument. “If you find (the girl) credible — if you believe her — the state has met its burden. You have more than enough to convict the defendant of sexual intercourse without consent. That’s why the defendant wants you to look anywhere other than that statement.”
Geist pointed to the semen stain on her shirt that tested positive for Cervelli’s DNA.
“The defendant took the stand, he said he didn’t ejaculate. Think about the question that doesn’t get answered if he doesn’t take the stand — it’s the DNA on her shirt. That’s what put him there that night.”
Cervelli never directly addressed how that semen was found on her shirt. His testimony suggested it ended up there during their intimate interactions while kissing.
“Ladies and gentlemen, even if you find (the girl’s) testimony to be entirely not credible, even if you believe the defendant’s testimony verbatim...,” Geist added. “On cross examination I asked him, ‘when did you figure out she wasn’t into it?’ What was his response? He’s still got two fingers inside her and he still continues to penetrate her while he is self-gratifying himself. Ladies and gentlemen, that is sexual intercourse without consent.”
In closing arguments, Whipple methodically outlined the girl’s differing testimony, the gaps she believed should have been filled before bringing charges, and Alvarez’s statement that he believed the victim.
“Blind faith — that’s what Chief Alvarez was acting on at the very beginning of this investigation into this matter. He told you right from the witness stand what he thought his job was in these cases — to believe the victim,” she began. “Unsolicited, he says, ‘I believe the victim, and I still do today.’”
Whipple noted the victim testified she did not tell police about the ejaculate in the grass because they did not ask about it, a key piece of evidence that would have been useful for the prosecution in filling in an investigatory gap.
“She had these clear recollections — surely they occurred before she took the stand, right? The state can’t argue all these details went right to her head in the moments before she testified,” Whipple argued.
“At the end of the day, you look around here and the only victim you see in this courtroom is Dylan. He’s a victim of a half-hearted investigation — most of which was unrecorded. He’s a victim of law enforcement’s failure to follow up. He’s a victim of an ever-changing story, that we only heard the last of on the witness stand,” she continued. “Blind faith is what you would have to offer to convict this young man. It has no place in that jury room. Go back there and acquit him, and put an end to this nonsense.”