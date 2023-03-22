A Butte man last week denied he was drunk and driving an ATV when it crashed and led to the 2022 death of the passenger in the vehicle.
Luke Gregory Giardina pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol (or, alternately, felony negligent homicide) in Fifth Judicial District Court March 14.
He is accused of being drunk and driving the ATV on a forest service road near Dewey on June 12, 2022. Another party found the wreck and allegedly found both Giardina and the other man unconscious; the person drove to where he could get cell phone service and reported the accident. Both were transported out by helicopter. The victim died at a Missoula hospital almost two weeks later.
Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked for a $100,000 bond, considering the severity of the charges.
Defense attorney Frank Joseph asked for an own recognizance bond, noting Giardina appeared in court when summoned.
“He is here, he’s fully cooperated with law enforcement since the accident,” he said. “If the state thought him such a danger they could have arrested him, cuffed him and brought him here before you in shackles.”
Judge Luke Berger agreed, leaving Giardina on an own recognizance bond, though with conditions to ensure the community is protected.
Giardina faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the vehicular homicide charge; the penalty is 20 years in prison if convicted of negligent homicide.