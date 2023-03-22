Giardina court pic

Luke Gregory Giardina, right, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol in Fifth Judicial District Court last week. Also pictured is his attorney, Frank Joseph.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A Butte man last week denied he was drunk and driving an ATV when it crashed and led to the 2022 death of the passenger in the vehicle.

Luke Gregory Giardina pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol (or, alternately, felony negligent homicide) in Fifth Judicial District Court March 14.

