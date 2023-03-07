The Dillon City Council last week provided its annual, essential endorsement to a plan that forms an essential part of the process to provide a transportation service that remains essential to many of Dillon’s residents.
Shortly after the start of the Dillon City Council meeting last Wednesday, March 1, the council voted unanimously to approve the 2023 Transportation Coordination Plan for the Dillon City Bus.
Council approval of the plan is required before the city can apply and receive grants to help cover the cost of operating the free city bus service that provides thousands of rides each year to city residents making vital trips within the city.
“Approximately sixty percent of our clients have no other way of transportation or are unable to drive themselves. Twenty percent of our clients use our service to save money and be protective of the environment,” reads the plan’s opening page.
“Thirty six percent of Beaverhead County is below the National Poverty level. The need for free transportation is immense. Without it, most of the population that does not have transportation would not be able to reach doctor appointments, pick up medications, go to work, go to the grocery store and meet other needs.”
Founded three decades ago to provide free rides to seniors and still referred to by many as “the Senior Bus,” Dillon’s free city bus service expanded its ridership.
“Rides are available to all people of need. All rides are free,” insists the 2023 plan, which tabbed the number of the service’s riders in 2022 at 7083.
Dillon remains one of the only cities in the nation to offer free municipal bus services.
New City Councilperson Stephen Sievert revealed at last week’s city council meeting that his mother and sister were both amazed that Dillon offered free bus service.
The city bus gives free rides Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1–5 p.m. It will pick up city residents anywhere in the city and provide rides up to a mile outside city limits.
To arrange for a ride on the city buss, call 406-660-4247 any weekday before 4:30 p.m.