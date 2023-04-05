The body of a man missing since December may have been discovered last week by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel, officials said.
The Missoula Crime Lab is working to confirm if the body found floating in roughly 10 feet of water March 28 on the Big Hole River near Melrose is that of 37-year-old Michael Fontz, Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wentz said Monday.
"He was wearing a helmet, a full wetsuit and flippers. He was going up the river and got sucked under the ice," he said previously. It appeared the man was "river boarding," a river sport.
FWP officials came upon the body as they worked through routine fish shock-and-count procedures.
Fontz was reported missing Dec. 12, 2022. His vehicle was found Dec. 14 at the Maiden Rock Campground just north of Melrose. Beaverhead Search and Rescue, with assistance from Ruby Valley Search and Rescue swift water team and ground search personnel, combed the river near Melrose without finding any sign of Fontz.
The frigid weather – and an eagle that took out a roughly $15,000 Madison County drone – forced authorities to suspend the search.
"We never thought he went that far," Wendt added, noting the body was found in an area that had not been searched. "Farther up the river it's really shallow."
Wentz said previously he was 99% certain the body is Fontz, but does not yet have official confirmation.
