Fontz mug

FONTZ

The body of a man missing since December may have been discovered last week by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel, officials said.

The Missoula Crime Lab is working to confirm if the body found floating in roughly 10 feet of water March 28 on the Big Hole River near Melrose is that of 37-year-old Michael Fontz, Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wentz said Monday.

