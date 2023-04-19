Southwest Montana Community Health Center Executive Director Dr. Shawna Yates shows off one of the new Blacktail Clinic’s examination rooms. The clinic officially opened Monday downtown at 125 E. Glendale St., in the former Mitchell Drug building.
Dillon’s business district will now have a primary health care office alongside its dental and pharmacy offerings.
The Blacktail Clinic opened its doors Monday in the former Mitchell Drug building, 125 E. Glendale St. The clinic is what most locals would recognize as the Southwest Montana Community Health Center (SWMTCHC) clinic, which was previously on Barrett Street, sharing space with the public health department.
The Dillon location needed to move as it was running out of space, SWMTCHC Executive Director Dr. Shawna Yates said, and the organization wanted to have all of its medical and dental providers as close together as possible, for the convenience of patients.
“We keep growing and seeing more patients — we were definitely out of space in the other facility,” she said. “We also wanted to bring the whole complex back together. To be a part of the same building with the pharmacy is very beneficial for our patients, and the idea of being downtown is nice, too. It’s centralized where a lot of people are working — if you need to do a medical visit, you can walk right over and get it done.”
SWMTCHC provides services in Anaconda, Dillon and Butte. It used to operate Mac’s Pharmacy in Sheridan, but turned that over to the local hospital once it no longer provided medical services in the town, Yates said. SWMTCHC also opened Blacktail Pharmacy in 2019 in Dillon, following the closure of Van’s IGA pharmacy operation. That location is now Town & Country Foods, which does not have a pharmacy.
“We’re very community focused, and we’re thrilled to be downtown,” Chief Financial Officer Shelly Davis said, adding having the dental clinic across the street — which they needed to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic — is another big boon. “We want to make it convenient for people.”
Dillon City Council Ward 4 Councilman George Johnston, also a member of the SWMTCHC board of directors, said he was thrilled with the addition to the downtown area.
“The Community Health Center is such an asset to this community. The business district has taken a couple of hits the last few years with COVID and with the water and sewer replacement project,” he said. “This is like a shining star of progress, that’s going to draw people back down to the center of town.”
Blacktail Clinic’s focus is primary and preventive care, though it can handle acute emergencies as needed (and as time allows). The practice takes all insurance types and has sliding scale pricing for uninsured or underinsured individuals. Staff can also help people sign up for insurance, through Medicaid or the health insurance marketplace.
“We believe very strongly in having continuity of care, and giving people a safe place that they can call and get their medical needs met,” Yates said. “We’re really focusing on trying to get individuals in for preventative visits, and establishing care with a medical provider that a patient can develop that relationship with.”
The clinic just recently added a fourth provider in Dillon, and is seeking a behavioral health specialist to meet the community’s mental health needs. It also runs the child evaluation center, a nationally-accredited organization that helps investigate and conduct forensic investigations of child abuse and sexual assault.
There will be a grand opening celebration at Blacktail Clinic on Thursday, May 25. The new building will be open for public tours from 1-3 p.m., and staff will be on hand to answer questions.
Hours are currently 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, though administration is open to expanding those hours based on community feedback. The pharmacy is open Saturday mornings as well.
For more information, visit the clinic’s Facebook page or the SWMTCHC website, www.swmtchc.org.