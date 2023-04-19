Open for business

Southwest Montana Community Health Center Executive Director Dr. Shawna Yates shows off one of the new Blacktail Clinic’s examination rooms. The clinic officially opened Monday downtown at 125 E. Glendale St., in the former Mitchell Drug building.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

Dillon’s business district will now have a primary health care office alongside its dental and pharmacy offerings.

The Blacktail Clinic opened its doors Monday in the former Mitchell Drug building, 125 E. Glendale St. The clinic is what most locals would recognize as the Southwest Montana Community Health Center (SWMTCHC) clinic, which was previously on Barrett Street, sharing space with the public health department.

