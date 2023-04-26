The major street project underway in Dillon suffered its first delays during its first days of on-the-ground work last week.
But in contrast to the numerous lengthy and often mysterious procrastinations during the waterline replacement project that tore up much of downtown Dillon for much of last year—often with no seeming rhyme or reason or concern for downtown residents, visitors and business owners—news of those delays last week got quickly communicated to the community by the project’s management team.
And the reason behind those delays seemed immediately and easily understandable—bad weather.
“We started on Monday, like we said we were gonna, but then we got all this snow,” explained Shane Watson, the engineering project manager for the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project to guests at a Lunch ‘n’ Learn meeting on Thursday put on by the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.
According to an update sent out last week by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), which is overseeing the the multi-month effort, the Atlantic Street and Helena Street project this week through contractor Helena Sand and Gravel will:
• Remove a guardrail and close one lane of the bridge on South Atlantic Street spanning the railroad in preparation of surface replacement, with temporary traffic lights added;
• Continue removing and replacing sidewalk and curb along East Helena Avenue, where there will be single-lane closures during the daytime, with both lanes open at night;
• Close off some side streets at East Helena Avenue intersections, though businesses along side streets will retain access from East Center Street;
• Enact partial sidewalk closures all day and night while concrete cures.
All that is dependent on cooperation from the infamously uncooperative Montana spring weather of course. As for what the project plans to achieve next week:
• Work on street driveway tie-ins along East Helena Street;
• Perform wall repair on the South Atlantic Street bridge spanning the railroad with single-lane closure and temporary traffic lights;
• Do concrete work from East Helena Avenue down South Atlantic Street, with removal of some sidewalk at intersection corners;
• Install temporary traffic control measures along Atlantic Street similar to those on East Helena Street;
• Enact partial sidewalk closures during the day and night while concrete cures.
The MDT presentation at last week’s Chamber of Commerce Lunch ‘n’ Learn marked the second such public get-together put on by MDT and the Chamber to keep community members apprised on the latest on the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project.
And there will likely be at least one more live, public dispensing of updates on the project.
“We’ve reached out to the city to go to a council meeting,” said Laura Landon, a public information officer contracted to MDT for the project.
“We may also do a public meeting around the midpoint of the project,” added Landon of the Atlantic Street and Helena Street project that over the next few months plans to implement a number of roadway improvements around Dillon proceeding from the base of the Interstate 15 northbound ramps and then along Atlantic Street, and then west on East Helena Street until it intersects with Montana Street.
Those improvements will include new pavement and pavement markings, seal and cover, ADA sidewalk upgrades, ramp and guardrail upgrades, bridge repair, and new signage.
Later this spring, the project will enter another phase to begin work on Interstate 15 from Park Street to just before the Apex interchange about a dozen miles north of Dillon. That work will include upgrades to the ramps of the northern Interstate 15 interchange in Dillon, thought not the southern I-15 interchange ramps. Riverside Contracting will install new pavement, do seal and cover work as well as guardrail upgrades, perform bridge deck repair, install rumble strips and new signage, and implement new pavement markings.
