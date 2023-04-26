Road Barriers

Barriers for single-lane traffic and a temporary red light remain in place for the Atlantic Street bridge over the railroad as part of the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project ongoing in Dillon.

 M.P. Regan photo

The major street project underway in Dillon suffered its first delays during its first days of on-the-ground work last week.

But in contrast to the numerous lengthy and often mysterious procrastinations during the waterline replacement project that tore up much of downtown Dillon for much of last year—often with no seeming rhyme or reason or concern for downtown residents, visitors and business owners—news of those delays last week got quickly communicated to the community by the project’s management team.

