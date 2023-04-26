Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services may be getting closer to staffing its manager and emergency medical technician/paramedic openings, one of the ambulance district’s board members said last week.
The Beaverhead Ambulance Services Special District board met April 21. Beaverhead EMS is a separate non-profit entity, though a couple of its members are on the ambulance district board. Beaverhead County voters created the ambulance district to raise funds to employ a manager and some full-time EMT/paramedics, though the service has not had much luck filling those roles.
“We think we’re making progress on getting people hired,” board member Jean Bergeson said. “We still do not have a manager hired, but we’re talking to someone who may put in for it, and they would be a good fit as a previous EMT.”
Separately, board treasurer Mick Stanisich reported the district has $75,685.29 in the bank, which is waiting for disbursement for those employees — when they are hired. Bergeson also noted they have set up a specific budget denoting those salaries until they have them hired.
The board will have two new trustees in June — incumbent Kathy Hilton, Linda Marsh and John B. English were the only ones to file for three open seats. They will need to be “elected by acclamation” by the Beaverhead County Commissioners. Current board members David Cowardin and Russ Sigman did not seek re-election.
The next board meeting is scheduled for July 21 at the courthouse.