The Beaverhead Search and Rescue held its March meeting on the 1st of March at the Search and Rescue Building. The meeting was called to order by commander Lawrence Morrisroe at 7:05 p.m. There were 22 members in attendance. Once again the past month has been very quiet as far as search/rescue activity. Even though we have not had any call outs, the unit is busy with various types of trainings.

On Feb. 12, the unit held an avalanche training which included field training on how to use transmitters and receivers to locate buried individuals. It also included practice with probe poles and how to do grid searches with them. Individuals participating in the training were: Adam Norlander, MD Peterson, Steve Mock, Sam Peterson, Jamie Trivette, Wade Bush, Joe Reyes, James Mathews, Evan Helle, Jennifer McKay, Charles Weidow, and Shane Puyear. It was a great training exercise for those who attended. And with the amount of snow and snow conditions out there, the chances of needing these skills are highly likely.