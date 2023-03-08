Whitequills, Heather Gay (Standoff, Alberta) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operate Non-Commercial Vehicle With Alcohol Concentration of 0.08% BAC or Greater — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail Time, ACT.
Harrison, Casey Joel (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail Time, ACT.
Hanson, Calvin John (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 2nd Offense; was fined $1,285; and was sentenced to Jail Time, ACT.
Cooney, Layne Martin (Potomac) pleaded guilty to the offense of Possessing Intoxicating Substances While Under The Age Of 21 (Over Age 18) — 1st Offense; was fined $185; and was sentenced to Community Service, ACT.
Barnes, Erica Marjorie (Dillon) was found guilty of Contempt of Court; was sentenced to Jail Time.
Schmidt, Hayden Lane (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Deceptive Practices Less Than $1,500 — 1st Offense; was fined $385.
Schmidt, Hayden Lane (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Theft — Unauthorized Control Over Property — 1st Offense; was fined $285.
Waters, Travis Wayne (Kuna, Idaho) forfeited bond of $235 for the offense of Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without a Commercial Drivers License — 1st Offense.
Aguilar, Ruben E (Rock Island, Illinois) forfeited bond of $85 for the offense of Interstate/International Motor Carrier Operating Without Payment Of Fee Req For Coop/Recip Reg (UCR).
Guastali, Reginaldo Jose (Davenport, Florida) forfeited bond of $285 for the offense of False Log.
Hancock, George Harper (Dillon) forfeited bond of $135 for the offense of HFTWL — Fishing Without A License As Established By Law Or Department.
Zielinski, Rachel Lynn (Sheridan) pleaded guilty to the offense of Improper Approach When Making Left Turn; was fined $85.
Speeding ForfeituresPerry Jr., Stephen Wayne (Bozeman) $20.