Whitequills, Heather Gay (Standoff, Alberta) pleaded guilty to the offense of Operate Non-Commercial Vehicle With Alcohol Concentration of 0.08% BAC or Greater — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail Time, ACT.

Harrison, Casey Joel (Dillon) pleaded guilty to the offense of Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and or Drugs — 1st Offense; was fined $685; and was sentenced to Jail Time, ACT.