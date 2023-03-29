State FFA

The triumphant Beaverhead Chapter of the FFA shows their haul from last week’s Montana State FFA Convention at Great Falls. The Dillon-based crew may have had their best-ever state convention performance.

The Beaverhead FFA Chapter, coming off a successful five-year roll, may have had their best ever state convention this past week. For Beaverhead Future Farmers of America advisor Caleb Igo, it all starts in Dillon with the community support epitomized by the annual FFA Alumni Banquet.

“We had over 300 through the door, so record attendance, a great facility and a group of FFA Alumni that do a lot of work behind the scenes to make it all happen. We had a lot of great community support with items, it takes a lot of pull together but it turned out really great.”

Beaverhead FFA Alumni Banquet

Members of the Beaverhead FFA Chapter prepare the meat for the annual Alumni Banquet.  The Alumni have raised and donated over $50,000 to graduating members of the Beaverhead program since the banquet started in 2005 or 2006.

