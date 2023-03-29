The Beaverhead FFA Chapter, coming off a successful five-year roll, may have had their best ever state convention this past week. For Beaverhead Future Farmers of America advisor Caleb Igo, it all starts in Dillon with the community support epitomized by the annual FFA Alumni Banquet.
“We had over 300 through the door, so record attendance, a great facility and a group of FFA Alumni that do a lot of work behind the scenes to make it all happen. We had a lot of great community support with items, it takes a lot of pull together but it turned out really great.”
The banquet, held in late February at the Frontier Center, raises money to help the FFA along during their annual trips and such, and also helps individual members along when they leave the friendly confines of Beaverhead County High School.
“We crunched the numbers and since the alumni have been doing that banquet since about 2005 or 2006, they’ve given out over $50,000 in college scholarships to FFA kids at BCHS since that time,” said Igo. “I think that support plays a lot into it. It would be awful hard to do it without the alumni and all the support at home that allows the opportunities to go out and do their thing.”
Their thing was to absolutely prove the Beaverhead Chapter of the FFA ranks right up in the state of Montana with programs that combine multiple large high school Ag programs into giant FFA chapters, such as Missoula and Kalispell. The proving grounds were Great Falls, March 21-25. The 93rd Montana FFA State Convention drew over 1,800 attendees from 108 chapters from across the Big Sky Country. Dillon sent 24 members.
State Star Chapter
The Dillon chapter kept the dream alive by winning their sixth straight State Star Chapter award. The award considers the breadth of a chapter’s activities throughout the year. The top 10% of programs in the judging can submit their applications to the national level and for either a one star, two star or three-star level of excellence. The past three years the Beaverhead Chapter has earned the elite three-star grade at the national level.
“It’s up for grabs every year,” said Igo of the award his team has dominated. “I tell the kids that everybody out there is upping their game, and everybody out there wants that. You have to keep working for it every year and the clock restarts now. It is cool to get it, but you’ve got to start thinking about how you maintain and sustain that level of success.”
State Star Farmer
Gavin Garrison is an athlete and student at BCHS and is a leader in both fields. He is also a top member of the BCHS FFA Chapter. The Chapter President has enjoyed a trip to the state convention all four years and has won a truck load of awards and honors. He capped off his senior year with the highest honor an individual can achieve at the state convention. He was named the State Star Farmer.
“We submit all of those applications and materials and things and out of that entire pool of kids that have production livestock or production farming-type of projects, and they’ll pick four kids as Star Farmer Finalists and those kids go on during the state convention and have several rounds of of interviews and a panel of judges pours over those record books. They try to determine who has the best quality of records and the project with the most impressive size and scope and they kind of consider things like their FFA participation, speaking ability — a whole host of things go into it, and it is a pretty big deal.”
State Proficiency Awards
Three members of the Beaverhead FFA Chapter were recognized for their excellence in their FFA projects. Katie Johnson, a sophomore, earned the gold award for her work in sheep production; Junior Tel Holland earned the bronze award for his efforts in swine production; and senior Emily Matamoros earned the bronze award for excellence with her work in beef production.
“We’re talking 108 chapters across the state and how many thousands of kids across the state take a pig, or a lamb or a steer to the fair,” Igo said to add perspective to the achievement. “It is a pretty special deal to be recognized as among the top of the top.”
State FFA Degrees
The State FFA degree is the highest level of membership an FFA member can attain while still in high school according to Igo. This year 187 FFA members from the 108 chapters from across the state, and an incredibly high percentage were from the Beaverhead Chapter. From this elite list are selected the four State Star Finalists. The 12 Beaverhead members who earned the degree were Jackson Benzon, Trapper Doering, Patsea Farrow, Gavin Garrison, Dillon Hansen, Tel Holland, Kyle Jones, Ashton Knapp, Jon Peterson, Ryleigh Plovanic, Parker Rieber, and Josi Ward.
State FFA Overall Team Sweepstakes
Calculated on results from individual and team contest placings, the sweepstakes ranks the team’s overall performance in the competitions. The Beaverhead Chapter finished third.
“They take your best four contest placings, the old school, traditional contests,” explained Igo. “The kids went out there and competed well. It is the first time in the 11 years that I’ve been here that I can remember that we’ve made it that high in team sweepstakes. We were behind Kalispell and Missoula, the two biggest FFA programs in the state. They have four or five ag teachers or more each, huge programs, so it is a real testament to those kids to compete at a high level against some of the biggest programs in the state.”
Veterinary Science
The Beaverhead team of senior Bree Sampson, Katie Johnson, sophomore, and freshmen Taylor Yecny and Maddy Broksle placed second in the team standings. Sampson finished second in the individual competition, Johnson finished third and Yecny placed sixth.
“They won that one last year and pretty much have a new crop of kids competing this year,” said Igo. “They actually tied for first and came out on the bottom end of a score-breaking tiebreaker. It is heartbreaking but I think it lights a fire under them and I have no doubt they’ll get it done next year.”
Ag Mechanics: 4th place team consisting of Trapper Doering (2nd individual), Cole Raymond, Ashton Knapp, and Will Ellis.
Forestry: 4th place team consisting of Trapper Doering, Andy Egan, Gavin Garrison, and Ryleigh Plovanic.
Ag Sales: 5th place team consisting of Ryleigh Plovanic, Savanna Freitas, Josi Ward, and Weston Hansen.
Farm & Agribusiness Management: 5th place team consisting of Gavin Garrison (9th individual), Trapper Doering, Andy Egan, and Ryleigh Plovanic.
Livestock Evaluation: 11th place team consisting of Gavin Garrison, Katie Johnson, Savanna Freitas, and Clinton Ford.
Agronomy: 22nd place team consisting of Dillon Hansen, Faye Holland, Clancy Setzer, and Tel Holland.
Igo stressed the excellence of the team effort by pointing out that at the state convention they bring the top five teams in each competition on state to be honored for their performance. Five of Beaverhead’s seven teams were so honored in front of their peers.
The National FFA Convention is held in October of each year an last fall 66,000 FFA kids from across the country attended the event held annually at Indianapolis, Indiana.
“We have great kids and great FFA Alumni and community support and we couldn’t do it without them,” concluded Igo.