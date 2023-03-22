Arthur hired

Two-year-old Madi Arthur completes a victory lap as her dad, Jordan Arthur, addresses the Dillon City Council last Wednesday evening, when the council unanimously confirmed his appointment as a city police officer.

 M.P. Regan photo

Two-year-old Madi Arthur completed a few victory laps around Dillon City Council Chambers shortly before the start of last Wednesday evening’s city council meeting.

Her younger sister, Paisley, let out a triumphant cry shortly after the start of that meeting.

