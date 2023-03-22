Two-year-old Madi Arthur completes a victory lap as her dad, Jordan Arthur, addresses the Dillon City Council last Wednesday evening, when the council unanimously confirmed his appointment as a city police officer.
Two-year-old Madi Arthur completed a few victory laps around Dillon City Council Chambers shortly before the start of last Wednesday evening’s city council meeting.
Her younger sister, Paisley, let out a triumphant cry shortly after the start of that meeting.
It was as if they already knew that the city council would soon after vote unanimously to confirm the appointment of their father, Jordan Arthur, as Dillon’s newest police officer.
Anyone who looked over Arthur’s qualifications included in the meeting packet or heard his address to the council likely would have arrived quickly at the same conclusion —in little longer than it took Madi to circle the Council Chambers.
“I’ve been a cop in the State of Montana for five years now—I spent two years with Deer Lodge Police Department and three years with the Pondera County Sheriff’s Office up on the Hi Line,” said Arthur, the son of two police officers.
“I love being a cop. I love doing things for the community. I love working for the schools,” continued Arthur, who studied criminal justice in college and already completed his required three-month stint at the state’s law enforcement academy.
“Police work, every day is an adventure. You never know what you are going to get called to,” Arthur told the Dillon Tribune after his confirmation.
“I thoroughly enjoy it—even if I won the lottery I’d still do this job.”
Arthur said he feels like he won the lottery just moving to Dillon as a young husband and as a dad and as an outdoor recreation enthusiast.
“Having two children in the last two years definitely changes your life,” said Arthur, who got married three years ago.
“So coming to a community with better resources and schools is huge. I have yet to hear one negative story about Dillon,” smiled Arthur who moved from Virginia in third grade to Billings, where he graduated high school in 2015.
“And the outdoor opportunities here are amazing. In 15 minutes, I can be out bow hunting or fishing,” said the recreation enthusiast.
“I am just happy to be here. I am excited to get to work and meet everyone in community, hopefully on good terms.”