Cranny's twins

Sister act, twin sisters Katie and Ashley Cranston sit inside the downtown Dillon bar that Katie just purchased and Ashley will help run.

 Gabrielle Regan photo

Katie Cranston is renaming the bar she just bought in Dillon for a family member and plans to run it with a lot of help from another family member.

Located at the corner of Montana and Helena streets at the northwest corner of downtown Dillon, Cranny’s Kupfer Club Tavern & Casino will operate under a name honoring its past and Cranston’s father.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.