Katie Cranston is renaming the bar she just bought in Dillon for a family member and plans to run it with a lot of help from another family member.
Located at the corner of Montana and Helena streets at the northwest corner of downtown Dillon, Cranny’s Kupfer Club Tavern & Casino will operate under a name honoring its past and Cranston’s father.
And she’ll operate it in a manner honoring the traditional drinking establishments in the state.
“I love a whiskey and coke kind of place. I don’t plan on it being a pinky-up, hoity-toity place,” said Cranston, whose worked in the industry for more than two decades and plans on getting a lot of help from her twin sister, Ashley.
“She’ll be my right-hand man,” laughed Cranston, who also plans on eventually re-establishing food service in the longtime Dillon gathering place.
“After we’re up and running for awhile, we are going to open a restaurant in there eventually, too,” said Cranston, who wants to offer breakfast Fridays through Sundays, as well as lunch and dinner all week.
“I like to make specials, so we’ll have a couple of those each day, along with homemade soups and other good ol’ fashioned food,” said Cranston on a side of the establishment she plans to call Cranny’s Montana Street Grill.
The place has already seen major changes in its layout.
“We took out that center wall thing that was dividing the bar seating from the bar, that half wall,” said Cranston, a Montana native.
“We are doing a major facelift on the bar,” summarized Cranston, who said she fully intends to retain the core character of the place.
“It’s not going to be fancy—just a good ol’ Montana bar where you can come in and have a beer.”