Editor's Note: This story contains profanity.
A group of subdivision residents sought the Beaverhead County Commissioners' help in improving their roads.
Adams Lane residents Stacey Reynolds and Nolan and Jessie Salix asked the county commission March 13 how they go about starting a rural improvement district for roads in their area. The Salixes noted in their subdivision there are road maintenance fees, but only a few residents pay – many don't because not everyone is contributing their fair share.
"How do we get this accomplished? The last time we tried it was pretty contentious," Nolan Salix said. "That road is so dangerous. How do we resolve this as a community?"
Salix noted Adams Lane and Chreston Lane, just past the Argenta turnoff on the south side of Highway 278, are roads worn down to the bedrock. Last summer, the ambulance got stuck on those roads, and several cars had wheels break off the axles because of the road conditions. The Salixes would like to improve the roads to paved status for the roughly 47 residents in the area that use the road.
Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said there are a number of ways to go about it, but they will need to find a way to get the majority of residents on board. Some issues to iron out before setting up a district include how much it will cost, how to assess each property, whether to build the road to current county standards and more.
Road issues have popped up frequently in the past few years in the county. Past subdivisions were set up in ways that may not have required subdivision review, and planning for future growth was not always considered.
"This sure ain't your guys' fault. This is what happened when the subdivision regulations were coming. People created these great big subdivisions so they did not have to come talk to us, and they never thought of, 20- to 30 years later, they would have all these issues," McGinley said. "They hated the government telling them how to do it, but then when the s–t hits the fan, they ask why aren't you plowing the road?"
McGinley suggested they first figure out how much of the road will be improved and to what standard, how many properties will be in the district, and get an estimate for the work. Then divide that cost by each property over a 10- or 20-year period, to break it down into manageable payments. Then start talking to residents who would be part of the district.
Nolan Salix said their goal is to improve the road in a way that's fair and equitable for everyone.
"The neighborhood is not totally against the concept – we all see the vehicles broken down on the side of the road and feel the vibrations when we drive," he said. "We're here to look for solutions. We're not here to tell you 'save me.'"