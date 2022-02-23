Zoom abuse, absences irritate judge

The video conferencing program Zoom has been a lifeline for businesses, governments and personal use during the coronavirus pandemic, making it easier to conduct work and social outings while being stuck at home.

The technology has its downsides, however, as many organizations learned when internet trolls and bored people took to disrupting activities by “zoombombing” – attending a Zoom event and then playing inappropriate content during it.

Yet it wasn’t zoombombing that raised Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger’s ire last week in open court.

“I’m tired of people abusing Zoom,” he asserted. “They’re coming to court on Zoom and living two blocks away, sitting on their couch eating Cap’n Crunch cereal.”

The – now rescheduled – court hearing took place Feb. 15, when a defendant failed to attend due to their difficulties with Zoom.

Berger said he has no problem with participants attending hearings on Zoom if they are living out of state, or are out sick because of COVID or another legitimate reason. He noted the convenience ensured court would continue regardless of the pandemic.

But in the start of the third year of the pandemic, Berger has lost his patience with defendants and attorneys not appearing, delaying the progress of a large backlog of court cases.

Like many courts and government agencies, Fifth Judicial District Court moved to Zoom from its previous way to attend court remotely due to its ease-of-use during the pandemic.

In the past two years, many district court hearings were delayed or rescheduled due to people’s unfamiliarity or technological difficulties, which ranged from not having the right equipment or an internet connection to use the service, to unfamiliarity with a new program or scheduling issues.

District Court staff attempted to smooth out the wrinkles by putting the Zoom link to court and instructions on how to connect on its website, and setting specific times for court hearings rather than just scheduling them all in one block of time and working through the day’s docket. Berger managed the Zoom conferences himself, to reduce the risk of inappropriate conduct inserting itself into court hearings.

Berger pointed out in the (now rescheduled) hearing that Butte defense attorney Walter Hennessey was present, while the specific defendant (also a Butte resident) was unable to attend physically.

Berger strongly encouraged Hennessey to ensure his client is physically present for the rescheduled court appearance, or resolves their Zoom problems prior to the hearing.