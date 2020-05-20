Youth Challenge explores options to reopen
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Director of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy with input from the University of Montana Western and Beaverhead County Public Health officials, announced today they are exploring options to resume operations. The organizations have been working cooperatively to ensure the safety and security of the MYCA cadets and staff, UMW Campus and the Dillon community.
MYCA operations were suspended on March 29th by Director Trent Gibson as a precautionary measure.
