Woolley, Stanisich top BGC Club Championship field

Ellie Stanisich won her fifth women’s title and Lindsay Woolley claimed his third men’s title at the Beaverhead Golf Course Club Championship held Saturday and Sunday at the local 9-hole layout. In addition, Steve DiGiovanna and Dawn Brown were named the Club’s men’s and women’s, respectively, BGC Senior Champions as the highest placing players over the age of 50 in their division.

In the annual battle for bragging rights on the women’s side between Stanisich and Ashley Willett, Stanisich got out to an early lead on Saturday with a 79. Willett, with an 86, sat in third place, seven strokes off the pace. Newcomer Robyn Williams fired an 84 to end the first day in second.

On Sunday, Williams faded to third with a 96 and Willett stayed consistent with an 87 to move to second place. Stansich struggled with her putter and came back to the pack with a 91, but won by three strokes off her strong first round.

Stanisich noted that when she struggled with her driver the rough, jokingly referred to throughout the day as U.S. Open rough, made her pay for the errant shot.

“I couldn’t get through that rough all day,” she said. “I had to chip it under the trees to get through that rough and it would just die.”

With the title, Stanisich improved her standing of fourth on the all-time BGC title leaderboard. Elsie Cornell set the standard with 35 titles and Willett is second with 14. Carol Dickinson owns 11 club championships and Stanisich is fourth with five.

On the men’s side, UMW women’s basketball coach Lindsay Woolley entered the tournament with little confidence of winning his third title.

“I can’t say that winning was something that I was thinking about,” said Woolley. “It was unexpected for me. I’ve only broken 78 twice all year, and I haven’t played a lot. I’m not sure why it happened, but it was just one of those days where I hit the ball pretty good and made all of the key putts that I needed to. At the end of the day, when you add them all up, it was the best round that I played all year by far.”

Woolley birdied his last hole on Saturday to card an 80, good for a tie for fourth place overall. Because of his lack of play throughout the year and the effect it had on his scoring average, Woolley was entered in the second flight and kicked off day two with Patrick Jensen and Chance Plutt, two other top five day one finishers.

Meanwhile, the championship flight teed off Sunday morning with Greg Fitzgerald, Steve DiGiovanna and Phil Willett, all 2021 title contenders. Because of tradition, the two groups were distanced apart and were not able to keep track of the progress of the other.

“Typically, when you’re four strokes back and got some good players ahead of you, its not something you think about,” said Woolley of day 2. “I’ve played enough tournament golf to know to play one shot at a time.”

The result for Woolley was a score of 72, even par, and an eight stroke improvement from day one for a total score of 152. Wooley’s round of par included 6 birdies, 6 pars and 6 bogeys.

Fitzgerald and Willett tied for second at 156, and DiGiovanna finished fourth at 157.

“Obviously, I think Zach (McRae) is the best player in the club and he wasn’t playing so that kind of made the field a little bit more open,” said Woolley. “I think when Zach is playing well, I’m not sure there is anybody in the field that can beat him.”

With the defending champion out, it ensured for the 21st straight year that a champion would not repeat.

The last repeat champion was Eddie Kavran who won his ninth consecutive title in 2000 before moving to a job in Billings. Kavran owns the course record of 62, won nine straight BGC titles, and won the Montana State Amateur tournament once and finished second another time while living in Dillon. Kavran ranks second on the BGC title list with 9, behind only BGC course designer Dominic Ori’s 22 championships.

This year’s title was Woolley’s third (2021, 2019, 2016), the most by any player since Kavran’s reign. Other former club champions in the field were Fitzgerald (2013), DiGiovanna (2012), Phil Thompson (2018), Jim Huber (2014, 2010), Travis “Bubba” Lake (2015), and Lee Pelletier (2008, 2003).