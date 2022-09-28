Wood, fire and books: City Council recap

At its meeting last week, the Dillon City Council welcomed a new city attorney, formally set the roster of recipients for the rest of the city’s ARPA money and reset the membership of the city’s Library Board.

Shortly after the start of last Wednesday’s meeting, the city council unanimously endorsed Mayor John McGinley’s appointment of Sky Jones as city attorney.

“I didn’t grow up in Dillon, Montana. But I grew up in a small, farming-ranching community,” Jones told the city council of his childhood living and working on a ranch in Texas operated by his family for six generations.

“And I feel like I have the same type of values that I would have had if I’d grown up here. Dillon feels like home. I plan on being here for a really long time,” asserted Jones, successor to former city attorney Marta Farmer, who has returned to private practice.

Shortly before the end of its approximately two-hour meeting last week, the Dillon City Council doled out what remained of the just over a million dollars the city received from the pandemic-inspires American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The council approved its ARPA Committee’s recommendations to send $15,000 to the local wood bank for the purchase of a skidsteer and $650,000 to the fire department toward the purchase of a new fire engine.

“This includes every structure in the community, every single citizen as well. This is all inclusive,” said City Councilperson and ARPA Committee Chair Russ Schwandt of the added protections the new fire engine will offer—and what made it such an appealing choice for the committee.

“They are volunteers,” noted Schwandt of the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department membership. “They need to have proper equipment to save your asses.”

The city council last week also okayed the reshuffling of the board of the Dillon Public Library.

Appointed Ben Kenealey and Ashley Vanhorne to the library’s Board of Trustees to replace departing trustees Matt Kenworthy and Charlene Macioroski.