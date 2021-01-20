Woman found dead at hospital parking lot

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in her parked car at Barrett Hospital and HealthCare Friday morning according to Beaverhead County Coroner Julie Briggs. No foul play is suspected.

A ruling on the cause of the unattended death had not yet been determined as of Monday. Briggs transported the body to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy on Tuesday and results were not available at press time.

According to Briggs, the woman is an employee of the Dillon hospital and commutes from Butte. Briggs said the woman last talked to her daughter at 3 p.m. Thursday as she drove to Dillon. At some point during the conversation, cell phone service was lost.

Briggs added that the daughter became concerned when she did not hear from her mother and began making calls to Barrett Hospital. She eventually filed a missing persons report with the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich confirmed on Tuesday that the daughter filed the report on Friday at 8:35 a.m. Butte-Silver Bow released the information to Beaverhead County law enforcement agencies and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Employees of the hospital discovered the woman’s body in her parked car at the facility between 10 and 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to Briggs, the incident remains under investigation. Beaverhead County Undersheriff Bill Knox and Dillon Police Officer Joel Stewart are leading the local investigation.