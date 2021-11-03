Woman accused of May bomb scare pleads not guilty to federal charges

A New Mexico woman pleaded not guilty recently to a federal charge for allegedly calling in a bomb threat during a banquet held at the Frontier Events Center in May.

Dora Sandra Gomez, 64, of Albuquerque, appeared in the U.S. District Court for the state of Montana in Missoula. She is charged with false information and hoaxes, and faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 if convicted on the charge, according to the indictment filed with the court.

Gomez, also known as Bella Gomez, allegedly called into the banquet organized by the Montana Trappers Association on May 8, and claimed a remotely-operated explosive device was located in the Frontier Events Center.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson said, though the call forced attendees outside the building while local law enforcement and other emergency personnel searched for the bomb. A K-9 unit from the Montana Highway Patrol cleared the building.

The indictment does not indicate a motive for the hoax call.

Guiberson added Dillon police were contacted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents, who took over the investigation due to having more resources to commit to it. Dillon police assisted the FBI as needed.

The trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 20 in front of U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christiansen.