Wise River Ambulance ends service

Wise River residents will be getting ambulance service through non-local means starting March 1.

Wise River Ambulance Services Manager Cindy Sorich said Monday the service failed to obtain enough new EMTs – or people willing to train into the role – to sustain the volunteer service.

“Unfortunately after months of recruiting efforts, we did not reach our goal,” she said. “All 911 calls will be diverted and dispatched to the appropriate ambulance carrier (air or ground) based upon the specific 911 scene location.”

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said the service has been in-and-out of “divert” status in the past year due to the staffing shortage, so the county 911 center will treat calls in that area as they had been doing.

The nearest ambulance service, depending on where a call comes in, would be A-1 Ambulance out of Butte. The Grasshopper/Polaris EMS service can also be used in the summertime, but being able to respond in winter is difficult if the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway is snowed in. And Beaverhead Ambulance could also respond, though the travel time from Dillon makes that difficult in an emergency.

“Cindy and the crew up there explained that a lot of the individuals up there have Life Flight insurance. Hopefully that will work.”

Craft referred to a membership people can pay annually to receive that service. An air ambulance trip can cost thousands of dollars, and may not always be completely covered by health insurance.

Sorich told 911 and media outlets in November 2021 that the service was in danger of shutting down after 30 years due to a lack of EMTs (one of their existing EMTs was stepping down). The service needed a total of four new volunteers willing to become EMTs before the March 1 deadline. Sorich said two people had stepped up in January.

Wise River Ambulance served portions of Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow counties, and was funded through ambulance transport fees to insurance providers and Medicare/Medicaid. The service was largely self-sustaining, with donations of time and labor from community members and businesses.

Craft said it is hard for small, rural communities to sustain services such as an ambulance, especially as volunteers. And Wise River’s volume of calls (averaging 12 a year) makes having a paid service impractical.

“It’s just not something people are willing to do anymore. Volunteerism appears to be a thing of the past,” he said. “That really hurts these outlying communities.”