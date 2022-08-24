Wisdom man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, strangulation charges

A Wisdom man pleaded not guilty to allegations he held a woman against her will in an isolated area outside of Wisdom, took her keys and wallet, gave her drugs, destroyed property, strangled her and resisted arrest in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Joel Johnson, 27, is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, distribution of dangerous drugs and strangulation of a partner or family member; and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Johnson is accused of forcing his girlfriend to travel from Oregon to Wisdom and preventing her from returning when she wanted to, taking her car keys from her, strangling her to keep her from leaving, and destroying her car’s key fob so she could not easily get away in her own vehicle. The woman managed to get away and flag down a vehicle on Highway 43, and reported the situation to officers. Johnson also allegedly ran away from officers attempting to arrest him, court documents stated. Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch requested Judge Luke Berger keep the current $75,000 bond amount in Johnson’s Aug. 16 arraignment hearing, though adding he might seek an increase based on the man’s criminal history. Fitch also noted Johnson “has zero ties to Beaverhead County and the state of Montana,” which might warrant a higher bond amount.

Johnson faces up to 25 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 on the most serious charge. He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail.