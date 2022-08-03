Wisdom man charged in alleged kidnapping

A 27-year-old Wisdom man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will in an isolated location outside the town and threatening to tie her up if she tried to leave.

Joel Johnson is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

Johnson is charged with felony counts of kidnapping and strangulation of a partner or family member from the incident, which allegedly took place July 9. Charging documents in Beaverhead County Justice Court stated Johnson allegedly prevented the woman from leaving, kept her car keys from her and watched her closely, and threatened her with assault and physical restraint if she attempted to leave the location.

The woman escaped and ran to Highway 43 and waved down a passing car that took her to Wisdom. The woman contacted law enforcement at that time and reported the incident.

The case will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court. Johnson has not yet entered a plea to the charges.