Wisdom, Jackson consider water and sewer projects

Wisdom sewer and Jackson water and sewer representatives digested the eye-popping draft estimates to fix both their infrastructure issues last week.

WWC Engineering officials were in Dillon Jan. 26 to discuss possible American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded infrastructure projects in Beaverhead County, and both towns’ sewer system improvements definitely fall within the boundaries of the funding requirements.

WWC engineer Shawn Higley presented very rough estimates of potential fixes to all the problems with both systems. For Jackson, the preliminary estimate is $554,545; For Wisdom, that estimate is $348,350.

Higley stressed those numbers are preliminary; the actual cost will not be finalized until the projects are bid out. He added both water and sewer boards would still need to decide to do all of the fixes or some mix of them, which will also change the cost.

Jackson’s sewer system is backing up, and it is unclear if that is due to an improperly-installed drainfield, an undersized system, or other reasons. Wisdom’s system is working, but some parts need updates to prevent failure down the road.

Beaverhead County has approximately $3 million in different pots of money through ARPA infrastructure funding from the federal and state government to use for water, sewer and broadband-related projects. The county commissioners have indicated a desire to provide half the required match money for those grants to the Wisdom and Jackson projects, but each town will have to come up with the other half of the match money. That is about $138,000 for Jackson, and roughly $87,000 for Wisdom.

“A town of 36 people isn’t going to come up with $130,000. Even if we paid each volunteer $800 per hour, that won’t come up with it,” Jackson water and sewer liaison Rick Harwood said, suggesting there should be a larger share of the match provided through the county’s ARPA funding.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said he sympathized, but some share of that match should come from the people it is benefiting, and some of that can be in-kind donations of labor. He said the county has additional needs beyond Wisdom and Jackson, and all three commissioners will have to weigh in on whether to allocate more match money to those two projects.

“We’ve got to have a jail. And we’re that close to the first patron to fall down those steps – this place needs an elevator,” he said. “The first lady that sues us on that – I guarantee you – we’ve got to go to the taxpayers to come up with $1 million to put an elevator in here. Those are issues we are trying to weigh.”

McGinley referred to ARPA funding requests for the installation of an elevator in the courthouse to make it ADAcompliant, and long-overdue repairs and improvements to the county jail as examples (see related story).

Higley suggested seeking grants or loans, noting that government agencies tend to have low interest rates when they borrow for public projects.

Jackson received a state grant a couple of years ago to drill new wells in town, and that will put them at the back of the line for additional grants, Harwood said. And since it is such a small town, no banks were willing to provide a loan – in the past they had to use the county as the co-signer to get a loan.

“We don’t have any wealthy people in Jackson. Before we had gravity-fed water, but now we have pumps, electricity expenses, and now we’re having problems with sewage. We’re going to get sued again,” he said. “If we get sued again, they’re not going to be very nice. They were kind enough not to fine us last time or put our board members in jail.

“We just want to be able to flush our toilets,” he added.

Havig said their town is in a similar boat, noting that their sewer system has set aside dollars over the years for major repairs, and draining that might not be a good idea if there is a major break or repair.

“As a district, I think we need to keep that kind of money around so if something comes up, we have to be able to fix it,” he said.

Havig asked if the board could bid the project in pieces. Harwood said that is possible – a “base” bid and “alternates,” and that is probably a wise way to go about the project.

Harwood and Havig said they would take the information back to their boards to decide how to move forward.

ARPA projects need to apply by the end of January 2023, and be finished by 2026.