Wisconsin man leads area law enforcement on high-speed chase on I-15

A Wisconsin man led area police on a high-speed chase that ended near the Beaverhead-Silver Bow county line last week.

Charges are pending for Brandon Lee McKeel of Wisconsin, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Shad Andersen said. The investigation is ongoing.

The chase began around 3:50 p.m. Dec. 15 when a Wisconsinplated car – allegedly driven by McKeel – failed to stop for a red light near north interchange in Dillon. Andersen, who had just pulled into the nearby gas station, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The car pulled into the Town Pump parking lot and then out again, heading south down Montana Street in Dillon.

Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Miles’ vehicle struck the car, but did not stop it. The vehicle then headed north on Montana Street to northbound Interstate 15, with Dillon police, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers in pursuit.

Highway patrol troopers dropped “spike strips” a few miles north of Dillon on the interstate in an attempt to stop the car; it hit the spikes but kept going, clocking speeds of 100 mph to 110 mph, Andersen said. Near the end of the chase, highway patrol troopers from the highway patrol’s Western Criminal Interdiction Unit used a pit maneuver to stop the car. The car stopped near mile marker 99, Beaverhead County

The car stopped near mile marker 99, Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said.

“This was not a a special operation, just a cold stop,” Andersen added. “I was coming into town to get fuel, and the guy ran a red light.”

Andersen said McKeel had a warrant out for his arrest from the highway patrol for an incident roughly a year ago. He did not provide more information about that incident.

Law enforcement officers were not injured in the incident, Craft and Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson said.