Whitworth to head museum

Beaverhead County Museum’s new director is aiming to move the museum into the 21st century, so to speak.

“I just want to bring the old and the new together, merge county history and social media, to where we can bring more awareness to our county” new museum executive director Candi Whitworth said.

Whitworth has been in the Dillon area for years. She previously served as the Beaverhead County Chamber of Commerce director, and since then has been working as an assistant caregiver at the Legacy. When the museum director position opened, she said she jumped at it.

“I’m very excited about this – I’ve been waiting for it for many, many years,” she said. “This has been my dream job.”

Whitworth has history and sociology degrees from the University of Montana Western, and a master’s degree in museum studies from Johns Hopkins University. She had an internship at the Smithsonian Museum, specifically at George Washington’s Mount Vernon home in Virginia.

This is Whitworth’s second turn as executive director at the museum. The first time was from 1995 to 1998. She will start April 20.

Whitworth’s big focus is to update the museum’s outreach to the community and visitors. She also hopes to prepare different events, fundraisers and activities as she settles into the role. She also hopes to hold educational programming and offer private tours. Eventually, she said she wants to offer museum gift store items for sale online.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved hiring Whitworth Monday pending a complete background check; she was the top candidate for the county museum board of trustees. The board’s hiring committee interviewed five of seven candidates for the role.

The museum has yet to set its summer opening date.