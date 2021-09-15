Wetter August does not bust Beaverhead drought

Rain totals statewide contributed to the 18th wettest August on record, National Weather Service officials say, yet that was not enough to bring the state out of its water deficit from the past few years.

Montana tallied 2.02 inches of rain statewide in August, which is roughly three-fourths of an inch above normal for this time of year, weather service hydrologist Arin Peters told the Beaverhead County Drought Task Force Monday. The majority of the state is in either severe or exceptional drought, and it barely made a dent in that designation after those rains.

Beaverhead County is at 50-75% of its normal precipitation for the water year, which starts in October, he said. In August, the southern part of the county saw up to 200% of normal precipitation, and the county as a whole did not see nearly as much as the rest of the state. The county is roughly 2.8 inches shy of where it should be for the water year, however.

“It’s still a pretty big deficit, despite decent August precipitation,” he said.

Clark Canyon Reservoir is under 30% full, which is terrible for this time of year, and the Lima Dam is just under 24% full, Peters said.

“This is concerning for next year, if we don’t get a recharge in winter,” he said. “The water restrictions will be widespread if we don’t get more water.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists central Beaverhead County in “exceptional” drought, and the rest of the county (and most of the state) in “extreme” drought. Peters said he does not think that will improve in the near future.

“We need to see some abnormally high rain before we can start to improve on it,” he said.

Wildland fire danger is expected to continue through October, which is normal for this part of the state. Peters said fire has burned over 800,000 acres in Montana so far this year, which is more than double what burned the entire fire season last year.

The drought is expected to last through the fall. The entire state is in “moderate” to “exceptional” drought, which is the worst it’s been since the inception of the U.S. Drought Monitor in 2000.

Peters said he remains hopeful that a predicted “la nina” winter will develop starting in December. La ninas tend to be wetter than normal. Though the last la nina last winter did not pan out, he is hopeful for the one predicted this winter.

“I’m taking this as maybe a light at the end of the tunnel. I may be grasping at straws,” he said, noting in the majority of “back-to-back” la ninas, the second one tends to be much wetter. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”