Western women win two routs of Providence, Skylights

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team last week returned to its winning ways—with a doubledigit vengeance.

The Bulldogs blitzed over the University of Providence, 78-60, in Great Falls on Thursday, and then returned to Dillon to dominate Montana State University-Northern, 73-47.

Thursday’s 18-point victory over Providence was not as close as it looks on paper, as the Bulldogs raced out to a 20-point lead in the first half, and the Argos failed to get any closer until just over a minute left in the game.

UMW forward Brynley Fitzgerald recorded 31 points on Thursday in a performance that set up her third Frontier Conference Player of the Week award of the season.

The former BCHS standout scored 22 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds two days later in Dillon, to power the Western women to a 73-47 triumph over MSU-Northern.

The Northern game actually was closer than it looks on paper.

A little closer, anyway. MSUN crept to within 9 points of Western in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

But the Bullgogs then blasted off for an enthralling 26-3 fourthquarter surge to leave the Lights in the dust.

Point guard Jordan Sweeney also enjoyed a fine game against MSUN, scoring 17 points, including 9 from beyond the arc.

“Jordan is gaining confidence and playing well right now,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley of the Division 1 transfer who has served as his starting point guard this season.

The victories elevated the Western women’s record to a gaudy 23-4 overall and 11-3 in the Frontier Conference.

“Yeah, I think this team has a chance to be as good as the best one I’ve had here, in terms of record,” noted Woolley, who guided Western to a 30-4 record in the 2019–20 season that ended with the Bulldogs winning the NAIA national championship.

“But we still have a lot of games left to play.”

Those remaining games start Saturday, Feb. 18, when Western hosts Rocky Mountain College (10-4 in the Frontier, 18-8 overall) at Straugh Gymansium in Dillon, where tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Senior Night celebrations will precede the game, with a special ceremony honoring Fitzgerald and Mesa King.