Western women second, men third in Big Sky rodeo

The University of Montana Western Rodeo Club has a new coach in Cody Lahaye, but the excellence set by long-time coach Iola “Olie” Else continues on. At a double rodeo in Powell, Wyo., Western’s women placed first and second in the two rodeos and sit second in the overall Big Sky Region standings.

The men placed second and third in the team standings of the two rodeos and currently sit third overall.

Brody Smith placed at both ends of the arena in the second rodeo (bareback and team roping) to earn notice as a hand to watch. Treygan Olson and Layton Bholman placed first in team roping for Western.

Other event champions include Lorrie Ann Smith and Sierra Lyons in goat tying, and Troy Kirkpatrick in bareback, an event dominated the past few years at the national level by former Western rider Tristan Hansen.

The Big Sky Region heads to Glendive, Sept. 14-15.