Western women climb to second in league with pair of victories

They journeyed over a thousand miles through consistently frigid, sometimes snowy conditions last weekend.

But the Bulldogs stayed hot in the way it matters most, winning twice to notch their 14th and 15th victories over their last 16 games.

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team chiseled out a 49-47 win over Montana State University-Northern on Thursday, and then took over second place in the Frontier Conference two days later in Billings by taking out Rocky Mountain College, 83-73.

“That was a hard road trip,” conceded UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley, of the journey that took his team from Dillon to Havre to Billings and back to Dillon while elevating its record to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

“We covered a fair amount of the state of Montana,” added Woolley of the approximately 1,000-mile trek to play two games—a hefty miles-togames ratio even by the standards of a Frontier Conference that features six teams from all around the nation’s fourth-largest state.

“But obviously, when you get a couple of wins, you feel pretty good about it all.”

Those Bulldog road wins came in decidedly different manners, with the Western women posting their lowest point total of the season in a come-frombehind, 49-47 victory on Thursday in Havre over Montana State University-Northern (7-16, 0-10).

Western followed the low-scoring affair on the Hi-Line by surviving a shootout two days later in Billings, where it gained a 83-73 victory in Billings over Rocky Mountain College (15-7, 7-3), which came into the contest ranked in the Top 25 of the NAIA.

“Saturday was almost the complete opposite of Thursday,” said Woolley of his team’s microwave thawng on offense for its game against Rocky following its closest shooting game of the season in Havre.

“We made some tough shots and I thought we did a good job of moving the ball and finding the right shot for the right person,” added Woolley, whose Dawgs got within a point of matching their conference season high in scoring on Saturday, two days after hitting their season low against MSUN.

“We needed to. We had a good stretch in the second half when we got our lead out to 19,” said Woolley of an advantage built in large part when the Bulldogs quadrupled-up the Bears, 16-4, during the first 4:25 of the fourth quarter.

That game-defining late run ignited by steals by UMW forwards Mesa King and Brynley Fitzgerald—the All-American who led UMW with 4 assists and 30 points, and co-led the Dawgs with King on the boards with a halfdozen rebounds.

“But then Rocky pressed us and we started turning it over,” recalled Woolley of the subsequent 9-0 Rocky rally that got the hosts back to within long-range striking distance with three and a half minutes to play.

A 3 by Fitzgerald provided a counterpunch to the nose to stop the Rocky comeback counterattack.

“It got tough there in the end, but to go to Rocky and win, you have to be happy about that,” said Woolley, whose roster features 10 players averaging more than 12 minutes per game.

“Certainly, our bench depth has been a strength all season, and we need that to continue with that for our next five games.”

Up next up for the Bulldogs, those next five games--their final five regular season Frontier Conference games, starting with one in Butte tomorrow against Montana Tech (7-13 overall, 3-7 in the Frontier Conference).

“Tech is a team we have had a heck of a time stopping defensively. I think they’ve gotten 70 against us both teams. They scored 45 points on us in the first half in Dillon a few weeks ago. So, we’ll need a good defensive effort up there,” said Woolley, who knows his players will also need to withstand the rigors of playing in front of the emotionally and vocally vigorous Montana Tech fans.

“I’m sure it will be a big crowd, and it will be rocking,” smiled Woolley of Tech’s HPEF Complex, where tipoff on Thursday will happen at 2 p.m.

“It’s a good atmosphere and our kids certainly enjoy it.”

The Western women will then head south to Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon for a 2 p.m. Saturday showdown with league-leading Carroll College (18-5, 9-1), which like UMW sits in the Top 15 of the NAIA rankings.