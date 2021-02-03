Western women bury, re-bury Diggers

“The only thing better than beating Montana Tech,” former University of Montana Western Football Head Coach BJ Robertson liked to say of UMW’s archrival, “is beating them twice.”

The UMW women’s basketball team did just that in less than 24 hours last weekend, and did it on the road, taking out Montana Tech,74-52, on Saturday evening in Butte, and then 61-52 on Sunday afternoon.

“In that first game, we were able to get out in transition in the third quarter and make a few 3s. That got us over the hump,” said UMW Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lindsay Woolley, whose team used a 21-5 thirdquarter surge to power over that hump and stay out of sight of their hosts the rest of the way on Saturday.

“And once we got a good lead, we continued to play hard.”

On Sunday, their second-half surge proved less significant, but the Western women still managed to use a 9-3 thirdquarter run to get ahead of Tech for good, after ending the first half down two points.

But Western never quite managed to get away from the Diggers.

“Second games against the same team in two days are hard,” said Woolley of a tendency that’s proved a taxing truism during this season’s unique back-to-back scheduling that often sets teams against one another in weekend doubleheaders on the same court to accommodate pandemic concerns.

“We talked about it in the locker room, what we were in for. And then it kind of played out how we thought it would,” sighed Woolley of Sunday’s grinder game, during which his team enjoyed a comfortable, double-digit lead—but only for 80 seconds of the second half.

“I told our kids they would need to be resilient, and they were,” recalled Woolley, whose defending national title team is known for its passing and relentless pressure defense.

UMW had to stay that course on Tech’s Kelvin Sampson Court, even while battling though a pair of shooting days that turned chilly—especially in the thin air out beyond the arc.

“It’s proven to be a place where our team just doesn’t shoot the ball well,” conceded Woolley, whose team hit just 41.8 percent of its field goal attempts in the two games, while converting just 18 percent of its efforts from deep against Tech (4-10).

“We tried to do a good job of attacking off the bounce, getting some post catches—that’s always something we try to do, get into the paint first,” said Woolley of his team’s perpetual search for higher-percentage shots.

“But Tech was doing a good job. They way they were playing defense made it awfully hard to score in the paint,” added the reigning NAIA Coach of the Year who has instilled a tough defensive mindset at UMW that took his team to the title in the last national tourney in 2019.

“Fortunately, we guarded well enough to overcome that,” said Woolley, whose Bulldogs limited the Diggers to 39 of 99 field goal shooting in the games.

And fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had Brynley Fitzgerald taking a lot of their field goal attempts.

The former Beaverhead County High School great continued to prove just as formidable at the next level last weekend, when the junior forward posted four dozen points while shooting better than 50 percent from the field (17 of 32) as part of her Frontier Conference Women’s Player of the Week-winning performance (see sidebar).

Last weekend’s pair of wins bolstered UMW’s record to 10-4 overall and 8-4 in the Frontier Conference, but also diminished the Bulldog’s roster with injuries likely to linger into their coming games.

“We’re just going day to day now. We won’t even practice this week,” said Woolley of a part of a preservation strategy for a team now fielding just seven or eight healthy players.

“Now, we’re gonna try to play three games in five days,” added Woolley of a mini-gauntlet set to start today with a trip to Great Falls to take on the University of Providence, and continue through the weekend with a 5 p.m. game against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday in Dillon followed by a 2 p.m. contest against Rocky on Sunday.

“We’re just trying to survive now.”