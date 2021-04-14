Western volleyball season comes to an end at league tourney

It was a heckuva match, full of back-and-forth action and impressive displays of athleticism and teamwork.

But the University of Montana Western volleyball team’s matchup last Thursday against Montana Tech in Butte in the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament turned out to be the Bulldogs’ last match of the season.

Tech outlasted UMW in the rollercoaster affair, winning in four games, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15.

“It was definitely a good match,” said UMW Head Coach Katie Lovett of the four-set showdown during which, until the final set, neither team enjoyed a large point spread.

“We passed pretty well, which has been a focus for us all season,” said Lovett of the work done by her distribution network led Thursday by Abbey Schwager, with 41 assists.

“And that gave our offense options,” added Lovett of a balanced front-line attack that got double-digit kills from three players—Morgan Stenger (11), Emmah Peterson (10) and Kaitlyn White (10).

Much of the match’s fastpaced action came down the middle of the court, with Tech getting 17 kills from Karina Mickelson (17) during a victory that advanced Orediggers to the league tourney semifinals—where they fell in five sets to Rocky Mountain College, which in turn fell in four sets in the tourney final to champs the University of Providence.

Both Providence (18-2) and Rocky (15-3) gained spots at the NAIA national volleyball tourney starting this week.

The loss ended the COVIDcrossed 2020-21 campaign for UMW (3-15), as well as the college careers of two of its seniors—McKenna Fink and Tannah Sellers.

“McKenna Fink was just a model teammate who would do whatever she could to help support her teammates,” said Lovett of the UMW program’s third all-time assists leader. “Tannah and McKenna brought a lot of resilience and passion every day. Their mentalities, dedication to teamwork and the fact that they would do whatever they could to help the team made them the best leaders you could possibly ask for,” said Lovett of her co-captains.

“I am so proud of how they supported every one, and they were both student-teaching this whole spring,” added Lovett of the two elementary education majors who spent a lot of time away from Dillon during the season, working in classrooms to prepare for their careers and help students.

“You can’t imagine how difficult that was for them, travelling back and forth every single day to student-teach and get to practice and games. That is a lot to have to do, and I am so impressed with how they handled all that.”

“This has been a very special season for me,” said Sellers of a difficult campaign that began and ended about six months later than originally scheduled.

“This is my last year here with some of my best friends and my family,” said Sellers, who led Western in digs on Thursday, with 22, and for the whole season, with a total of 278.

“So, I cherished every second of it, big time.”