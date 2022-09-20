Western men win Glendive team title

The University of Montana Western men maintained their early lead on the Big Sky Region team chase with an overall team victory at Glendive this past weekend. Western has won two of the season’s first three rodeos, though Montana State is lurking as a very close second place. On the women’s side, Western struggled to fourth place at Glendive, well behind first place Montana State.

“The men’s team was pretty solid,” said UMW coach J.T. Robbins. “Tavy Leno got second in the goats and she placed in the team roping, so she had a good rodeo. As a whole though, the women’s team struggled with the roping set-up there. We didn’t rope very good so we’re on to the next one.”

For the men, sophomore Trevor Kay remains consistent in the bareback riding and came home with the average buckle from Glendive.

“Trevor keeps his head down and really works hard on everything he does,” said Robbins. “He makes the best ride he can on what he draws and it just seems to continually turn his way. We’re lucky to have him.”

Western’s Jhet Murphy is a junior transfer from Laramie County Community College. Jhet’s dad Martin competed in rodeo for Western “Back in the day,” according to Robbins.

At Glendive Jhet dominated the steer wrestling with 13.7 seconds on two head, to win the average and the buckle. He also placed fifth in the team roping average with his partner Ty Christensen. Western won five of the top six places in the team roping average, including the buckle from Rhett Varian and Lincolm Yarama (both independents).

The next rodeo will be at Havre this Friday and Saturday. It is a long go - short go rodeo with an average.

“We go from big outdoor pens to a really fast indoor arena,” said Robbins of the layout in Havre at the MSU-Northern rodeo.