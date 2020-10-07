Western makes big move to second in Big Sky Region rodeo

The Montana Western men’s and women’s rodeo teams stepped up big over the final two weeks of the fall season, to close out in second place in the team standings on both the men’s and women’s side. Both teams trail their Montana State counterparts.

To make the move up the standings, the Western men won Havre this past weekend and were third at Glendive. The women were second at both rodeos.

“We had been setting ourselves up pretty good, but we just weren’t finishing,” said UMW rodeo coach Cody Lahaye. “These last two weeks, my point team kids set themselves up, and then finally had good short rounds. These past two weeks we’ve taken advantage of our opportunities.”

Big Sky Region

Dawson Community College at Glendive, Sept. 25-26

Men’s team scores – Montana State University 610, Northwest College 590, University of Montana Western 540, Miles Community College 310, Montana State University – Northern 210, Dawson Community College 105.

Women’s team scores – Montana State University 700, University of Montana Western 330, Montana State University – Northern 170.

Men’s All-around – (tie) Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, and Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon, NWC.

Women’s All-around– Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU.

(Event champions and UMW place winners)

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1, Morgan, Brand Jackson. MSU, 137. 3, Smith, Brody Cameron, UMW, 138.

Bull Riding – 1, Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon, NWC, 138.

Tie Down Roping – 1, Danks, Daylon C, MCC, 24.9. 4, Parker, Wesley Jim, UMW, 27.4. 8, Lesofski, Matthew Robert , UMW, 44.2.

Steer Wrestling – 1, Currin, Kolby James, MSU, 11.9. 3, Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 19.3. 7T, Yeager, Garret William, UMW, 22.5. 9, Teller, Wylie Kayden, UMW, 6.1.

Team Roping Header – 1, Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, 13.2. 2, Parker, Wesley Jim, UMW, 22.6. 5, Farr, Jessi Joann, UMW, 28.9. Team Roping Heeler – 1, Leno, Teegan

Team Roping Heeler – 1, Leno, Teegan James, MSU, 13.2. 2, Erickson, Kyler Lynn, UMW, 22.6. 3, Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith , UMW, 16.9. 4, Bartholomew, Brett Owen, UMW, 26.7. 5, Jenkins, Breanna Renette, UMW, 28.9.

Barrel Racing – 1, Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU, 35.45. 7, Mussmann, Kynsee Dianne, UMW, 35.93.

Breakaway Roping – 1, Schauer, Mikenna Raye, MSU-N, 5.5. 3, Lufkin, Ryland Ann, UMW, 6.2. 6, Witter, Mikayla Fae, UMW, 15.6.

Goat Tying – 1, Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU, 14.2. 3, Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 14.9. 5, Beyer, Leighton J., UMW, 7.3. 8, Jenkins, Breanna Renette, UMW, 7.9.

Montana State University–Northern

Oct 2-3, at Havre

Men’s team scores – University of Montana Western 590, Montana State University 400, Northwest College 390, Montana State University – Northern 240, University of Montana 230, Dawson Community College 160, Miles Community College 150.

Women’s Team – Montana State University 425, University of Montana Western 270, University of Montana 120, Montana State University – Northern 30.00.

Men’s All-around – Smith, Brody Cameron, UMW.

Women’s All-around – Rasmussen, Paige Noel MSU.

(Event champions and UMW place winners)

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1, Glenn, Clancy A, MSU, 68.

Bareback Riding – 1, Smith, Brody Cameron, UMW, 141.

Bull Riding – 1, Switzer, Chanse Dallyn, DAWSON, 146.

Tie Down Roping – 1, Lytle, Taylen Jay, UM, 22.6. 3, Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 25.8 5T, Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 9.5 7, Smith, Brody Cameron, UMW, 10.0

Steer Wrestling – 1, Johnson, Clay Ellis, MSU, 11.9. 4, Teller, Wylie Kayden, UMW, 21.5. 5, Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 2.1.

Team Roping Header – 1, Three Irons, Rope Tie. MSU-N, 13.3. 2, Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon, UMW, 21.1. 3, Stensrud, Ethan James, UMW, 27.7.

Team Roping Healer – 1, Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith, UMW, 13.3. 2, Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 21.1. 5, Bartholomew, Brett Owen, UMW, 6.4.

Barrel Racing –1, Kittson, Kristyn A, MSU-N, 27.21.

Breakaway Roping – 1, Lufkin, Ryland Ann, UMW, 4.7. 7, Farr, Jessi Joann, UMW, 2.6.

Goat Tying – 1, Pulsipher, Lindsey, MSU, 12.6. 3, Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 13.5.