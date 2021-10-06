Western hosts successful Big Sky Region fall finale

The UMW Fall Rodeo, hosted at Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, proved a successful event with hundreds of college rodeo athletes, both men and women, competing from across Montana and Wyoming for Big Sky Region points and standing.

“I thought we had a really good crowd, the Calcutta went good, it was a lot of fun,” said UMW first-year coach J.T. Robbins.

Saturday before the short go, Western honored their nine seniors, the majority of whom came aboard under former coach Olie Else. Else also coached Robbins at UMW when he was a collegian.

“There are some real good kids there and we’re going to miss them, but that’s part of it,” said Robbins. “They finish school and move on, and we go forward with the future team.”

Some of Western’s top hands had tough luck in the long go and didn’t make it back to the short go, but others stepped up. Western is particularly strong and deep on the women’s side, and come this spring, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they give defending CNFR champion Montana State a run for the Big Sky Region title.

“Overall, I’m just proud of the kids,” said Robbins. “They improved all fall and kept working.”