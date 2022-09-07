Western Dawgs climb over Mountaineers, 48-14

After languishing in the doldrums and statistical dim hollows during its season-opening loss the previous weekend at Carroll College, the University of Montana Western football team’s offense hiked to higher, sunnier elevations in a 48-14 summiting of the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Dillon.

UMW senior QB Jon Jund recovered from a punishing Week 1 outing, rediscovering the form that elevated him to Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 by completing 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions and a pair of TDs against EOU.

“Jon Jund is as tough as they come. He’ll learn and come back better than ever,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse in predicting a quick rebound for his five year starter behind center in a performance Saturday that gained him the Frontier Conference Player of the Week nod.

Jund again demonstrated that toughness by bludgeoning his way to two rushing touchdowns against EOU, contributing to a balanced UMW running attack that garnered a combined 137 yards and two TDs from its top two running backs, Reese Neville and Colten McPhee—two other tough guys who recovered from tough outings the week before.

Coming off a season opener in which they made it tough for Carroll to move the ball, the Bulldog defense stonewalled EOU to just 40 net yards rushing while limiting them to a sub-demonic third-down conversion rate of .0666 (1 of 15).

The Mountaineers failed to even make it to third down on their opening drive, which ended on its second play when UMW senior DL Reese Artz relieved EOU QB Luke Ross of possession of the football before defensive back Cody Whalen pounced on it.

A John Mears field goal followed seven plays later to open the scoring and re-open tributes to Mears from his own cheering section that celebrates his efforts enthusiastically, even during preseason scrimmages.

“They love John Mears,” smiled Nourse of his sophomore placekicker’s bond with fans.

“He’s an easily lovable guy. For a kicker/specialist—those guys don’t usually get those kind of relationships with fans and teammates,” added Nourse of the redshirt sophomore from Belgrade who also served as UMW’s first-choice place kicker last season as a freshman.

“John’s really well respected by teammates. I respect him a ton because he’s one of the hardest workers on our team,” commented Nourse, who also got a lot of good hard work out of his defense on Saturday.

The loose ball grabbled by Whalen, a redshirt freshman, proved just the first of five turnovers compelled by the Dawg defense, which also got fumble recoveries from Bryer Monson and junior Hirkley Latu, as well as interceptions by sophomores Reese Stanish and Braden Swank, who returned his pick 79 yards before Neville blasted into the Mountaineer end zone two plays later.

A converted defensive back, junior LB Kameron Rauser again paced the UMW defense for the second straight week, registering 8 tackles, 3.5 of them for losses of yardage against EOU in a destructive outburst that garnered him the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Dawg D got a half-dozen tackles from sophomore Monson (6) and freshman James Ochs (5).

Sophomore Gus Hansen recorded 4 tackles to match the output on putdowns by juniors Braden Smith and Artz.

“We’ve got a lot of young players doing a good job on defense,” said Nourse, a former WR great who also serves as the coordinator for his team’s offense, which got major production from freshman Dylan Shipley, who snared a pair of touchdown catches.

Senior defensive lineman James Aragon continued to turn the opponents’ pocket into his personal remote office location, recording 2 sacks on Saturday.

Vigilante Field in Dillon will again serve as the Bulldogs work space on Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Dawgs welcome Dickinson State University for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Though a non-conference tussle, the game against DSU could still prove consequential in relation to the Bulldog’s postseason aspirations. A former member of the Frontier Conference, DSU migrated in 2014 to the North Star Conference, where the former Frontier cellar dwellers have earned six straight league titles and NAIA playoff bids. Even if they fail to win the Frontier, a win over DSU could look good on the Bulldogs CV for an at-large playoff bid.