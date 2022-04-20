Western Bulldogs play spring game Sat.

Hope more than a decade in the making going into last season graduated at season’s end into the University of Montana Western football team’s first Frontier Conference title in almost two decades.And that achievement could bring something like expectation heading into the fall 2022 campaign, for which the Bulldogs will retain many of their starters from last year’s NAIA playoff team, including Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund.Jund and his teammates will offer Bulldog fans a good, long look of what’s to come this fall when they take to Vigilante Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April ...