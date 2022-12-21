Western Bulldogs play out of state

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team showed their mettle and sharpened their metal last week against the best the NAIA has to offer—and a team even better than that.

The Bulldogs began their week in astonishing fashion, sprinting out on a 14-0 road run at Division I Idaho State last Tuesday on the way to a 26-22 halftime lead.

The Big Sky Conference member bounced back in the second half to eventually secure a 61-53 victory over UMW in the exhibition game.

Brenton Woods scored 13 points to pace the Bulldogs, who got nine rebounds from Jok Jok.

The Dawgs get off to another good start on Friday in their opening game of the Cactus Classic in Arizona, staking a 18-14 lead over Arizona Christian, the top-ranked team in the entire NAIA.

But the Firestorm blazed off on a 20-6 run to take control.

The Bulldogs did work the deficit down to a half-dozen points with just under two and a half minutes left in the game, though got no closer.

Jamal Stephenson scored 20 points while Woods contributed 16 for UMW, which got eight rebounds from Tanner Haverfield.

Two days later, the Dawgs dropped a 90-78 decision to Hope International, which dominated inside, scoring 62 points in the paint to UMW’s 28.

Stephenson and Ky Kouba led the Bulldogs with 19 points each.

The Western men closed out their tough, but promising seven days on the road on Monday with a 74-68 loss to the Masters University in a second consecutive game against a team receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.

Kouba exploded for 25 points while hitting 6 of 9 efforts from beyond the arc.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a holiday break from competitive action that will extend into early 2023, when the University of Providence to Straugh Gymnasium on Jan. 5, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team will play its counterpart from Providence two hours earlier that night in Dillon.

The Western women began their scheduled run of four games in Arizona on Monday night, when the Lady Bulldogs scored a 70-40 win over Ottawa University (of Arizona).

Shainy Mack led the Western women with 15 points while Emily Cooley, a freshman out of Big Timber, pulled down 10 rebounds for UMW.

Next up for the Western women, three games over the next three days in their own Arizona Cactus Classic. See next week’s Tribune for a recap of those games.