Wendt nabs sheriff seat, local levies pass

Beaverhead County voters elected Undersheriff David Wendt to sheriff Tuesday night, passed the Dillon Public Library tax levy and approved a 3% sales tax on marijuana sales, according to unofficial vote totals.

Wendt, a Republican, received 3,675 votes (85%). Independent Chris Brozell received 450 votes (10%), and Libertarian Jack T. Nicholas received 168 votes (4%). Turnout was 63.04%, according to state election data.

Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley, Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock, Superintendent of Schools Mike Miller, Public Administrator Paul Pilgrim and Treasurer Cathy Hucke were re-elected and unopposed. Charles Coble was elected to coroner, the sole candidate for that seat.

Dillon Public Library's two-mill levy passed 2,763-1,591, or 63% in favor of the levy. The 3% marijuana sales tax in the county passed 3,295 votes to 1,070 against, or 75% to 25%.

House State Representative District 72 incumbent Republican Tom Welch tallied 81% of the vote, and challenger Holt Gibson received 18%.

Roughly 66.7% of the statewide votes have been counted as of Wednesday morning.

Incomplete statewide results for U.S. Representative 1st District Republican Ryan Zinke at 50% of the vote, with Democrat Monica Tranel receiving 46% and Libertarian John Lamb sitting at 4%.

U.S. Rep. 2nd District incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale was comfortably ahead with 57% of the vote, Independent Gary Buchanan at 22%, Democrat Penny Ronning at 20% and Libertarian Sam Rankin at 1%.

Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice was leading the contest 78% to challenger Bill D'Alton's 22%, and Justice Ingrid Gustafson was ahead 54% to challenger James Brown's 46%.

Constitutional Amendment 48 sat at 82% of votes in favor of the amendment Wednesday morning. The amendment would explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.

Voters in the "no" column were ahead in partial results related to Legislative Referendum 131 (52% against). LR 131, dubbed the "Born-alive Infant Protection Act" would consider all born-alive infants (including those after an abortion) as legal people requiring medical personnel to preserve their lives with all medically-appropriate and reasonable actions. It also creates a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine for health care providers found guilty of failing to take those actions.