Weekly runs/walks aim to aid Dillon area suicide prevention

Instead of running from his family’s, his hometown’s and his home state’s painful history of suicide, Dillon’s Cory Birkenbuel chose to run straight at them—in an effort to help others avoid having to face them, too late, the way he has had to for the past two decades.

“Dillon gets shocked every year by suicide. I thought Montana Running Company could do something good here,” said Birkenbuel of the organization he founded to promote events that promote exercise and community—a mission MPC is applying to sponsoring a series of weekly runs for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“So, we’re going to do Run for 988 every Tuesday in September, starting at 6 p.m. at the brewery downtown,” explained Birkenbuel of the weekly gathering named for 988, the national suicide prevention hotline.

“It’s something to bring awareness to the issue and prevention.”

Suicide is an issue of which Birkenbuel remains all too aware, having lost a close family member to it.

“It will be 20 years in January. But it never goes away,” revealed Birkenbuel, of his brother Cody’s 2003 suicide.

“Memories of my brother will come flooding back when I come across something like an old photo. It dinged me a couple weeks ago, when I saw the Suicide Awareness bus, covered with the names of people who had committed suicide,” said Birkenbuel of an encounter at Barretts.

“There’s a lot of weight on your shoulders. You keep wondering, ‘What could I have done to help?’ Suicide affects people forever,” said Birkenbuel, who believes the 988 runs/walks will help inform people of some of the things they can do to discourage suicidal thoughts in themselves and others.

“It’s not an easy subject to talk about, so we don’t talk about it enough. I am no psychiatrist or counselor. But I think we should talk about it more,” continued Birkenbuel of a subject some still find to uncomfortable to discuss, even with Montana annually posting one of the highest rates for suicide in the nation.

“But as a family member survivor, I think it’s my duty to bring awareness to the issue,” said Birkenbuel, who thinks the weekly runs/walks will offer a good forum for people to get together for some activities he sees as good antidotes for suicidal thoughts—talking and learning and exercising.

“Running itself is good for mental health,” asserted Birkenbuel, whose Montana Running Company (MRC) sponsors the Beaverhead Marathon and a number of other distance runs.

“It fills you full of good endorphins that help ease your mind a little. Walking does the same,” said Birkenbuel, leader of a weekly run/walk group that heads out from Beaverhead Brewing Co. in downtown Dillon each Tuesday.

“It’s a social event as well as exercise. You can come run with us and walk with us and help stimulate your brain and body and maybe shake that off,” said Birkenbuel, recipient of the Jane Helm Maddock Service Award in 2016, along with David and Shelli Schuett.

“Our running group has become a good way to meet new people. There are fast runners, middle types, and some just there to start getting in shape. There’s no race. It’s encouraging. People keep coming back,” said Birkenbuel of a group that snaps a group portrait each week to commemorate and celebrate participants, many of whom socialize after the runs/walks.

That group will gather this month, each Tuesday, at 6 p.m. for a Run for 988 event to bring awareness and knowledge to the fight against suicide.

For more information, on the runs, call Cory Birkenbuel 406-925-0940.

For more on suicide prevention, go online to https://988lifeline.org/.