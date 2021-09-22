Weekend winds fuel fire expansion, cooler weather helps

Firefighters increased containment on two Beaverhead County wildfires over the weekend, despite strong, gusty winds.

The Trail Creek fire (55,860 acres), roughly 20 miles west of Wisdom, was 50% contained as of Tuesday. Fire crews found opportunities for containment on the fires south and eastern perimeter. Rain and cooler weather helped. The fire is expected to be active in the Nez Perce and Anderson Creek areas, and crews will patrol the north side containment lines and mop up hot spots.

The Alder Creek fire (34,639 acres) just west of Wise River, hit 45% containment Tuesday. Higher elevations received snow Monday night. Firefighters improved indirect lines and mopped up hot spots. Fire activity is expected to continue in Saw Log Creek and Calvert Hill access. Crews are looking for opportunities to use backburns to secure containment.

The Sand Lake fire (228 acres) remains out of reach for firefighters. The cold and wet weather have kept fire activity and growth minimal; this fire is being monitored by air.

Smoke will continue from all fires, likely until consistent snow storms blanket the area.

U.S. Route 93, Highway 43 and the Pioneer Scenic Byway are open, though travelers are asked to be aware of trees or rocks on the road, as well as rain or snow in higher elevations. Drivers are also asked to keep an eye out for school buses and hunters.

Portions of the Continental Divide Trail are closed. The Big Hole National Battlefield, the May Creek and Steel Creek campgrounds are all closed. Closure orders for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest can be viewed at https://www. fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alertsnotices . Closure orders for the Salmon-Challis National Forest can be viewed at https://www. fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alertsnotices .

The weather is expected to warm up, and winds are anticipated to pick up. Widespread rain is not expected.