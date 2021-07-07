Weed war heating up

Very dry and very hot will continue to define the weather conditions in Beaverhead County for the fore-castable future.

But while people, animals and native plants swoon and droop and go into hiding, many invasive weeds don’t mind. In fact, they kinda like it.

“The weeds are doing fine,” said Amber Burch, coordinator for the Beaverhead County Weed District, of how weeds can take advantage of opportunities created by drought and excessive heat weakening native species.

“It’s the regular plants that don’t like it.”

What the weeds don’t like are the crews of volunteers Burch and some others in the area continue to organize each week to do battle against the botanical intruders threatening native species and area agriculture.

The annual Beaverhead Weed Day will convene volunteers at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Beaverhead County High School before sending them out to battle plant invaders at various locations in the county, then re-gather them later for a picnic.

Plenty of other Weed Days (aka Spray Days) will happen in this month—16 in all, with seven more to follow in August.

“No special training is needed. If someone needs guidance, we will help them out,” said Burch of the lack of prerequisites required to participate in Weed Days.

Beaverhead Trails Coalition will be gathering volunteers at various locations for weekly Weed Pulls on Wednesday evenings in July.

“People just need to bring gloves and the tools they like to use to pull weeds, and drinking water. We’ll supply trash bag and get rid of the weeds,” said BTC’s new executive director, Bre Smith, who will host a 6:30–8 p.m. Weed Pull on the Pig Tail Connector Trail in Dillon today, Wednesday, July 7, when volunteers will also be asked pick up trash.

Participating in weed-fighting events will not only give people the chance to visit new landscapes in the county’s particularly great version of the great outdoors, it will instill a sense of satisfaction in volunteers helping fight back against weeds that threaten to undermine the area’s great outdoors if they are allowed to continue to spread.

“It’s pretty satisfying to know you’re making a difference,” said Burch, who got involved with professionally fighting weeds right out of high school and has continued across the succeeding two decades and countless weeds.

“Knapweed and houndstongue seem particularly bad this year,” said Burch, now in her 21st year of aiding the fight against weeds in Beaverhead County, first as a sprayer, then as the assistant coordinator of the Beaverhead County Weed District, before becoming its coordinator four years ago.

“Houndstongue seeds stick to anything and everything, which makes them more difficult. But we can treat an area and see a huge difference,” said Burch.

“Having an active weed district we can get on top of those plants when there is still a limited amount of them, before they become big problems,” said Burch, who has seen success stories during her time with the Beaverhead County Weed District.

“Hoary alyssum is a good example. It was on this county’s weed list before it was on the state list, and now it’s not nearly as big a problem as it would have been,” said Burch, a graduate of BCHS and the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

“We’re really fortunate in Beaverhead County to have so many people from so many walks of life willing to volunteer to support the fight against noxious weeds.”

For more information about Weed Days the Beaverhead County Weed District, call 683- 3790 or email aburch@beaverheadcounty.org.

For more information about upcoming Weed Pulls put on by the Beaverhead Trails Coaliton, email beaverheadtrails@gmail.com.