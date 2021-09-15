Weather not cooperating on county wildfires

Cooler weather and minimal rain over the weekend proved a mixed blessing for firefighters battling three wildfires on the northern end of Beaverhead County.

The Trail Creek fire, located 20 miles west of Wisdom, grew to 51,834 acres and was 29% contained as of Tuesday. Fire construction crews continued work on the hand line along Forest Service Road 79 north along the ridge between Anderson and Smithy creeks to Anderson Mountain. Once completed, crews will use burn out operations to secure the north side of the fire. Crews are continuing to clear hazard trees along Highway 43 for the next few days. The area is closed to travel through Thursday.

The Alder Creek fire (which includes the Christiansen fire, since the two joined last week) is at 33,907 acres and 32% contained. The fire is roughly seven miles west of Wise River. Crews are building and improving containment lines from Culvert Loop Road to Saw Log Creek. Crews managed to use burn out operations over the weekend and directly attack the fire. Firefighters are monitoring the south end of the fire, looking for hotspots, and are patrolling the corridor and Pioneer Scenic Byway.

The Sand Lake fire began Sept. 1 and is now 228 acres. The fire is located in difficult to reach territory 11 miles northeast of Wisdom. Fire growth is minimal, but it is moving slowly along the side of the mountain. Crews are monitoring the fire but cannot otherwise get to it.

Over 500 fire personnel are working on all three blazes.

A cold front is expected to pass through Wednesday, and firefighters are expecting a higher probability of strong, gusty winds. Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue.

Highway 43 is open in the Alder Creek area and the Pioneer Scenic Byway to through traffic, though drivers are advised to watch for school bus traffic, and be aware of firefighters and smoke. The Montana Department of Transportation has scheduled the closure of Highway 43 in the Wisdom area to replace bridges over Trail Creek through Thursday. The road is expected to reopen on Friday.

Portions of the Continental Divide Trail remain closed. The Big Hole National Battlefield is closed until further notice. May Creek Campground is closed. Closure orders remain in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forests, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Montana air quality

Residents looking to get a forecast of wildfire smoke can visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) website at https://svc.mt.gov/deq/todaysair/smokemostrecentupdate.aspx for current conditions and a forecast for wildfire smoke.