Weather cooperates for great fish derby

The Beaverhead County Search and Rescue held its annual Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday at Clark Canyon Reservoir. Haylee Holman of Butte won the top trout with a nearly five-pounder, and Jeffery Queer of Butte caught the biggest ling.

A beautiful, sunny day, interupted by wind only in the late afternoon, had around 375 individuals scattered across the reservoir trying to catch the big money fish or at least get in the winner’s circle by catching the biggest ling or trout by weight.

Tara Remely, derby chairperson, was ecstatic about the number of people that showed up to enjoy a great day of fishing and the number of S&R members that worked the derby. She thought this year’s derby came off without any hitches and was very successful. She also indicated it was great getting back to the derby this year after the COVID-19 cancellation in 2021.

The proceeds from the derby are used to support all the unit’s searches and rescues throughout the year. This year, 950 tickets were sold. Not all ticket purchasers go out and fish on derby day but buy tickets simply to support the unit. The ticket not only allows you to fish for money but also allows the individual to be entered into the door prize drawings of 80 prizes drawn on derby day.

Each year the derby spon sors 50/50 drawings for every $500.00 worth the tickets sold. 50/50 winners were Mike McGinley, Dillon; Ken Scalzone, Dillon, Melissa Henderson, Stevensville, and Josh Abraham, Butte.

The derby pays out eight cash awards in the adult fishing contest, four for trout and four for ling, and six cash awards in the kids’ contest. This year’s winners are:

Beaverhead S&R Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby,

Jan. 15, Clark Canyon Reservoir Adult trout: 1st Place – Haylee Holman, Butte, 4 lbs. 15.1 oz., $400.. 2nd Place – William Peterson, Butte, , 4 lbs. 14.1 oz., $200. 3rd Place-Joseph Lema, Dillon, 4 lbs. 13.9 oz., $100. 4th Place – Dale Smith , San Diego, Calif., 4 lbs. 9.8 oz., $ 75.

Adult Ling: 1st Place – Jeffery Queer, Butte, 3 lbs. 14.9 oz., $350. 2nd Place – Brett Nordahl, Dillon, 3 lbs. 11.0 oz., $200. 3rd Place – Hank Hagenbarth, Glen, 3 lbs. 10.0 oz., $125. 4th Place – Travis Capp, Stevensville, 3 lbs. 5.2 oz., $ 75.

Kids trout: 1st Place – Max Hagenbarth, Glen, 4 lbs. 3.0 oz, $75. 2nd Place – Matsyn Johnson, Dillon, 3 lbs. 15.4 oz., $50. 3rd Place – Treyton Rostad, Helena, 3 lbs. 11.9 oz., $25.

Kids Ling: 1st Place – Laiden Timm, Eagle Mtn, Utah, 3 lbs. 0.6 oz., $75.0