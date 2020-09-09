The way it is

Dillon fans who were not able to secure one of the limited tickets available for entry into Friday’s nights home opener versus Stevensville were able to view the game from outside the fence. At games around the state, there are venues that do not allow fans and others that allow only parents of the home team. Such is the case this week when Dillon visits Butte Central in a game played at Montana Tech. According to Butte Central Athletic Director Chad Peterson, a policy developed by the Butte-Silver Bow Public Health Department does not allow visiting fans to attend high school football games in Butte. “Visiting fans are not allowed,’ said Peterson on Tuesday. “I’m not expecting it to change, but it is possible.” Peterson added that anybody who is not allowed in the stadium, is not allowed to gather outside the fence. “They don’t want people gathering outside the stadium so we’ll have secutrity monitoring it. It is a concern for Montana Tech.” Peterson added that the game will be broadcast on the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network. J.P. Plutt photo