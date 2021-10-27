Waterline project update

The City of Dillon’s sprawling effort to replace large portions of its aging water mainline remains a fluid situation, if you will.

The city hopes to wrap up soon its in-town work for the fall and winter, before plunging temperatures turn its Water Improvement Project from a fluid to frozen situation.

“We think they are getting finished with the work at the Fairgrounds this week, getting new pipe laid and tying it into existing pipe,” said Mayor Mike Klakken of hopes that contractors and subcontractors working on the project can soon complete their work in-town for the year, including filling in and paving over dug up portions of city streets.

“We couldn’t pave much today,” said Klakken on Monday, when chilly, wet weather curtailed paving work. “But it’s supposed to warm up so we should be able to pave through end of the week,” said Klakken.

“I hope they get that done soon, because I don’t think we’re going to be seeing temperatures in the 50s for much longer,” added Klakken of weather forecasts that portend a steep subtraction of temperature points next month, a change that could lead to exposed water service lines bursting.

“What they’ve been doing is bringing service lines above ground while hooking them up to the new main line, and then reburying them. The piles of dirt on the street that say ‘Bump’—you are driving over are temporary service water lines brought up so they can cut off water to the main line long enough to take it out and put a new main line in,” explained Klakken of work that precedes the repaving of the affected streets.

“They are hoping to get all the paving done before winter weather hits, so we can get rid of the gravel and replace it with paving. That’s the plan and they are working towards it,” said Klakken.

The plan also includes a jack-and-bore operation to push the new water main line underneath I-15 and then another to extend it beneath the Beaverhead River west of town, so it can hook up with pipe being laid beneath farm fields on the way to the Westside reservoir tanks that supply Dillon with much of its fresh water, a portion of the project the mayor hopes to see completed by the end of the year.

The project would then go on temporary hiatus, and return when temperatures warm up in the spring to resume work on its in-town sections.

“You can see they stopped on Idaho Street at Reeder,” said Klakken of the point where work recently ceased for the year in town.

“So we still have to go down Idaho Street to Virginia Street next spring. Also they’ll have to go on Bannack Street to Washington Street and down to Virginia. That will start in March or April, depending on the weather.”

Funded by a combination of grants, loans and a rate hike on city water users, the project remains on target to cost more than $4 million to replace deteriorating old cast iron city water pipes with 7,000 linear feet of new water main transmission lines in town, and thousands more west of the city.