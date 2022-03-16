Waterline project revisions at Dillon City Council tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will again entertain a request for a big bump in pay for the engineer overseeing the city’s overdue 2021 Waterline Replacement Project and an extension of the project’s timeline well into this summer.

The city council will also consider other aspects of the pandemic-plagued project to refurbish the city’s freshwater delivery system, as well as a long-rendering plan to identify other big-ticket projects for the city.

During the Mayor’s Report set to commence shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. meeting, the city council will be asked to approve an amendment to the city’s contract with DOWL engineer Kevin Johnson to add $299,597.50 to the fee the city is paying him to oversee the multi-year, multimillion-dollar waterline project.

That approximately $300,000 pay increase got brought up and discussed at the last Dillon City Council meeting, on March 2, when the council voted to table the matter for further consideration—first by members of its Water & Sewer Committee.

That committee convened last Tuesday, taking input from and asking questions of Johnson and Kipp Shumway, general manager of Mungus Company, Inc.—the contractor performing the physical work on the project to replace thousands of feet of the aging cast-iron water main running beneath city streets, the Beaverhead River, Interstate 15 and some area agricultural land to deliver Dillon fresh water from city water tanks located outside town.

The original, sequential plan to do all that in 2021 had to be chopped into pieces, reordered and then put back together, with much of the work reset into 2022 due to the unavailability last year of certain critical plumbing parts, made scarce by pandemic supply chain issues and an untimely freeze last winter in Texas that burst numerous municipal water mains.

With the original 180-day work contract for the project expired, the city council will be asked tonight to add 28-weeks of contract time to commence early next month and $3265.35 in payments to Mungus.

A portion of the project critical to local commerce—the digging up of several blocks of Idaho Street downtown and replacement of waterline beneath it, should be completed by the end of May, Shumay advised the Water & Sewer Committee last week.

First projected to happen all last year, the start of the physical work on the project got delayed from June 1 to July 26, 2021, because parts critical to perform that work remained unavailable, according to Shumay and Johnson.

The city council tonight will also vote on setting up a public hearing on the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan that identifies and prioritizes large infrastructure projects deemed important for the city to start in the coming years.

The council tonight is also set to get updates from City Attorney Marta Farmer, Police Chief Don Guiberson, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Treasurer Karen Kipp and Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, as well as from representatives of the city’s Zoning Commission, Library Board, Tree Board and Planning Board,

Reports will be offered to the council from representatives of its ten committees—Finance, Health & Welfare, AARPA, Streets & Alleys, Judiciary, Fire & Order, Parks, Water & Sewer, Cemetery and City Hall.

A period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” will bring the meeting to the brink of adjournment.

Input can also be offered by members of the public during discussion periods interspersed through the rest of the meeting—after they are recognized by Mayor John McGinley.

Attendance at tonight’s city council meeting can happen in person (but are asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing) or remotely, via Zoom, with meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, March 16, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4245.

The meeting packet is available online at dillonmt.org by clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab in the lefthand column of the homepage.