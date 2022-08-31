Waterline project leaking into Labor Day

Montana’s Biggest Weekend will get intruded upon by what could become known as one of Montana’s most muddled civic works project.

In a special city council meeting last Wednesday called to address a change order for the city’s waterline replacement project that’s disheveled streets and commerce in Dillon for the entire summer, the city administration and council faced questions about legality, credibility, incredulity, authority, reality, just what the heck had and had not happened—along with suspicions that portions of it were so misbegotten and poorly executed, they might have to be done all over again.

In short, it was a meeting that seemed appropriate for the waterline replacement project itself.

Near the end of the approximately hourlong get-together, the Dillon City Council voted 5-2 to grant an extra two weeks of contract time for the waterline project.

That extension will push the deadline for the project’s completion past Labor Day Weekend, the most significant annual celebration in Dillon and a major attraction for its residents and visitors, as well as a yearly boost to its economy.

“They have put us off. It was supposed to be done last year, and then it was the weather. And then it was going to be done in July. And then it was early August. And then Aug. 22. And now...” said Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke, summarizing the project’s numerous delays.

“Well, we’re going to put them off for paying the bill until they’re done. We can’t keep doing this.”

The council did eventually vote to keep doing that, approving by a 5-2 vote to agree to pay for work that was nearly completed at the fairgrounds—and unlike so much of the work in downtown Dillon, did get done before the start of the Beaverhead County Fair over Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m like everybody else. I’m kind of upset every time I come in here and hear a different story,” said Councilperson Raymond Graham of excuses offered by the contractors and engineers and city administration on why downtown streets remain unfinished—well past the mid-June expectation forecast in mid-April at a meeting in City Council Chambers by Kipp Shumway, general manager of the project’s main contractor, Mungas.

“And then downtown was going to be done by Aug. 22. And it’s going to be all paved and ready for the parade,” recalled O’Rourke of another done date set by the project.

“By 2023, yes,” replied Hand. “We’ve been lied to all summer,” stated Graham.

“Really, we’ve got to think of our businesses. We’re shutting down businesses. Now, the streets probably will not be paved until Labor Day. I don’t know if they’ll even be open to a dusty trail for Labor Day,” said Graham, a longtime student of Montana open meetings law who feels last Wednesday’s special council meeting may have violated key aspects of that law.

“They might have to do the whole thing over again because they didn’t give the public the chance to speak,” asserted Graham, insisting that Mayor John McGinley failed to open up discussion on the change order to members of the public in attendance—a group that included several downtown business people who have spoken out about the project at numerous city meetings this year.

One of those local business people, Ron Carroll, pointed out that the meeting itself may have been fatally flawed due to its agenda, which consisted of a single agenda item that had been on the agenda and tabled at the last regular city council meeting on Aug. 17, with the stipulation that it would be addressed at the next regular city council meeting.

That next regular Dillon City Council meeting is set for Sept. 7.

Though at least one other Special City Council got set between then and the special city council meeting of Aug. 24—a meeting set for yesterday, Aug. 30, after the Dillon Tribune went to press. That meeting’s lone agenda item was to discuss/amend the preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2022–23.