Water bill hearing, vote tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will open up the spigot on public input over a proposed, long-term monthly bill increase for its water ratepayers.

Set for 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 2, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, the public hearing will offer people the chance to provide written or oral feedback on the city’s proposed addition of a new monthly charge to each ratepayer’s water bill.

That fee will go into effect July 1, if approved by the city council at its 7 p.m. meeting to following tonight’s public hearing.

The addition would pencil out to $12 per month per each EDU (Equivalent Dwelling Unit, or, essentially, one single-family residential household) receiving city water service through a pipe up to ¾ of an inch, starting in July as the new line item “2021 Water Bond Payment.”

Those whose water service comes through a larger pipe would have a multiplier applied, with: a 1-inch pipe causing the $12 fee to be multiplied by 1.79 for a fee of $21.48 per month; a 1½ inch multiplied by 4.0 for a $48 monthly fee; and a 2-inch gaining a 7.14 multiplier for an $85.68 addition to each monthly water bill; a multiplier of 16 will be applied to those with service via a 3-inch pipe for an additional monthly fee of $192; and 4-inch will get hit with a 28.57 multiplier for an additional monthly fee of $342.84.

That money would go toward payments on a 20-year water revenue bond for $3,776,000 taken out by the city through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Program at a rate of 2.5 percent.

Those millions will help pay for “2021 Water Improvement Project” set to break ground later this month to replace deteriorating old cast iron city water pipes with 5,500 linear feet of new water main transmission lines, some of which will cross the Beaverhead River just west of town, and 7,000 linear feet of existing, aging water mains inside the city.

The financing through the bond would join the $625,000 in grants previously gained for the project that the city hopes to begin later this month and complete by the end of the year.

