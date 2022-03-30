Washington man sentenced for drug distribution

A Washington state man received a partially-suspended five year sentence for having bags of cocaine ready for sale in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Dominick Balanon Orejudos, 29, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, was sentenced to five years in the Montana Department of Corrections with three years suspended on felony counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture in district court. He also forfeited over $2,000 in cash seized when he was arrested in March 2021 on the two charges. The prison time in the sentences are concurrent, so they can be served at the same time.

Orejudos previously pleaded guilty to both charges, admitting he had 30 to 40 small bags of cocaine in his possession and $2,174 in cash when arrested in Dillon. A separate case alleging felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs was dismissed as part of the plea agreement in the previous case.

Beaverhead County Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist recommended seizure of the cash and five years at the DOC, pointing to the dozens of small bags of cocaine Orejudos had on him when arrested. Geist noted Orejudos said in his presentence investigation that the cocaine was for personal use, which he found unbelievable.

“That’s completely contrary to what he acknowledged before this court,” Geist said. “Mr. Orejudos is not ready to acknowledge his criminal conduct, and, quite frankly, he deserves to be behind bars at the DOC.”

Defense attorney Marta Farmer pushed for a five-year suspended sentence, based on pre-sentence investigation recommendations that he is a “low risk” to re-offend. She also highlighted testimony from Orejudos’ counselor in Washington and his live-in girlfriend that he is getting counseling and working toward a better relationship with his daughter.

“He has a stable home environment, and stable employment, and that has been since his change of plea hearing. I have had zero issues from Mr. Orejudos. He’s been under observation by the state for a very long time,” she said. He’s done nothing but made improvements to his life, and he wants to continue to do so. Incarceration would interrupt the process he’s gone through to get his life in order – not only for himself, but for his daughter and the girlfriend he resides with....he has nowhere to go but up, and I think Mr. Orejudos deserves that opportunity.”

Before sentencing, Orejudos apologized to the courts and the state of Montana for his conduct, and vowed to be a more positive influence on his family.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger pointed to Orejudos’ admissions in court along with the pre-sentence investigation for the prison time issued in his sentence.

“Mr. Orejudos, you had 30 bags of cocaine...I don’t believe it was for personal use. I can’t believe that. Nothing about this situation says to me that it was for personal use,” he said. “The likelihood this was not distribution is, I have a hard time believing that, or rationalizing that.”

Orejudos must also pay court fees and follow probation requirements.