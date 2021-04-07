Washington man pleads innocent to rape, drug charges in Fifth Judicial District Court

A Washington man accused of rape and drug distribution pleaded not guilty to those charges Thursday in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Dominick Balanon Orejudos, 28, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, is charged with felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, according to charging documents filed in District Court.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place Feb. 14 at the Metlen. The victim was celebrating her birthday with friends at the bar that evening when Orejudos allegedly offered a “birthday present” of cocaine to the victim. The victim was “really drunk,” went with Orejudos and an unknown other friend of Orejudos in a private bathroom at the bar, and snorted a line of cocaine. Orejudos allegedly forced sexual acts on the victim. The victim told investigators she tried to get away from him and tried to scream but said no one was able to hear her behind the closed door of the private bathroom, according to the charging documents.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Felony sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.

Orejudos is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Additional charges may be pending.